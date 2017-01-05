Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in exim

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3164-1

January 05, 2017



exim4 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Exim could be made to expose private DKIM signing keys.



Software Description:

- exim4: Exim is a mail transport agent



Details:



Bjoern Jacke discovered that Exim incorrectly handled DKIM keys. In certain

configurations, private DKIM signing keys could be leaked to the log files.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

exim4-daemon-heavy 4.87-3ubuntu1.1

exim4-daemon-light 4.87-3ubuntu1.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

exim4-daemon-heavy 4.86.2-2ubuntu2.1

exim4-daemon-light 4.86.2-2ubuntu2.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

exim4-daemon-heavy 4.82-3ubuntu2.2

exim4-daemon-light 4.82-3ubuntu2.2



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

exim4-daemon-heavy 4.76-3ubuntu3.4

exim4-daemon-light 4.76-3ubuntu3.4



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3164-1

CVE-2016-9963



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.87-3ubuntu1.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.86.2-2ubuntu2.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.82-3ubuntu2.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.76-3ubuntu3.4







