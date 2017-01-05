Login
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in exim
Name: Preisgabe von Informationen in exim
ID: USN-3164-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Do, 5. Januar 2017, 23:40
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9963

Originalnachricht

 
Subject: [USN-3164-1] Exim vulnerability

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3164-1
January 05, 2017

exim4 vulnerability
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Exim could be made to expose private DKIM signing keys.

Software Description:
- exim4: Exim is a mail transport agent

Details:

Bjoern Jacke discovered that Exim incorrectly handled DKIM keys. In certain
configurations, private DKIM signing keys could be leaked to the log files.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  exim4-daemon-heavy              4.87-3ubuntu1.1
  exim4-daemon-light              4.87-3ubuntu1.1

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  exim4-daemon-heavy              4.86.2-2ubuntu2.1
  exim4-daemon-light              4.86.2-2ubuntu2.1

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  exim4-daemon-heavy              4.82-3ubuntu2.2
  exim4-daemon-light              4.82-3ubuntu2.2

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  exim4-daemon-heavy              4.76-3ubuntu3.4
  exim4-daemon-light              4.76-3ubuntu3.4

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3164-1
  CVE-2016-9963

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.87-3ubuntu1.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.86.2-2ubuntu2.1
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.82-3ubuntu2.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.76-3ubuntu3.4



