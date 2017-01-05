|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in exim
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in exim
|ID:
|USN-3164-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Do, 5. Januar 2017, 23:40
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9963
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============1436795381722024944==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="53IFkHbfFj1TUdKkli77Ei0QUn2wKWaot"
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--53IFkHbfFj1TUdKkli77Ei0QUn2wKWaot
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="p75UOP7GeskxXCQTpUt2M4gNaXVJRhLsI"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: "ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com"
<ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com>
Message-ID: <c613694c-2a6d-b2e5-e690-45d5652507dd@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3164-1] Exim vulnerability
--p75UOP7GeskxXCQTpUt2M4gNaXVJRhLsI
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3164-1
January 05, 2017
exim4 vulnerability
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Exim could be made to expose private DKIM signing keys.
Software Description:
- exim4: Exim is a mail transport agent
Details:
Bjoern Jacke discovered that Exim incorrectly handled DKIM keys. In certain
configurations, private DKIM signing keys could be leaked to the log files.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
exim4-daemon-heavy 4.87-3ubuntu1.1
exim4-daemon-light 4.87-3ubuntu1.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
exim4-daemon-heavy 4.86.2-2ubuntu2.1
exim4-daemon-light 4.86.2-2ubuntu2.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
exim4-daemon-heavy 4.82-3ubuntu2.2
exim4-daemon-light 4.82-3ubuntu2.2
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
exim4-daemon-heavy 4.76-3ubuntu3.4
exim4-daemon-light 4.76-3ubuntu3.4
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3164-1
CVE-2016-9963
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.87-3ubuntu1.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.86.2-2ubuntu2.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.82-3ubuntu2.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/exim4/4.76-3ubuntu3.4
--p75UOP7GeskxXCQTpUt2M4gNaXVJRhLsI--
--53IFkHbfFj1TUdKkli77Ei0QUn2wKWaot
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=LbVT
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--53IFkHbfFj1TUdKkli77Ei0QUn2wKWaot--
--===============1436795381722024944==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============1436795381722024944==--
|
|