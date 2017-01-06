Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in puppet-tripleo
ID: RHSA-2017:0025-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Datum: Fr, 6. Januar 2017, 08:44
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9599

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: puppet-tripleo security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:0025-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0025.html
Issue date:        2017-01-05
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-9599 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for puppet-tripleo is now available for Red Hat OpenStack
Platform 10.0 (Newton).

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0 - noarch

3. Description:

puppet-tripleo is a key component of the Red Hat OpenStack Platform
director, which is a toolset for installing and managing a complete
OpenStack environment.

Security Fix(es):

* An access-control flaw was discovered in puppet-tripleo's IPtables rules
management, which allowed the creation of TCP/UDP rules with empty port
values. Some API services in Red Hat OpenStack Platform director are not
exposed to public networks, which meant their $public_ssl_port value was
set to empty (for example, openstack-glance, which is deployed by default
on both undercloud and overcloud). If SSL was enabled, a malicious user
could use these open ports to gain access to unauthorized resources.
(CVE-2016-9599)

This issue was discovered by Ben Nemec (Red Hat).

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1409687 - CVE-2016-9599 puppet-tripleo:if ssl is enabled, traffic is open on
 both undercloud and overcloud

6. Package List:

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0:

Source:
puppet-tripleo-5.4.0-4.el7ost.src.rpm

noarch:
puppet-tripleo-5.4.0-4.el7ost.noarch.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9599
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYbtpiXlSAg2UNWIIRAtTzAKCJd6GE4Bqf50PsVyl2PT85q3J41gCfausf
c6l3XZGAMMzjU1PysTrPook=
=3OHJ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


