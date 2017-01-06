Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in puppet-tripleo

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: puppet-tripleo security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0025-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0025.html

Issue date: 2017-01-05

CVE Names: CVE-2016-9599

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for puppet-tripleo is now available for Red Hat OpenStack

Platform 10.0 (Newton).



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0 - noarch



3. Description:



puppet-tripleo is a key component of the Red Hat OpenStack Platform

director, which is a toolset for installing and managing a complete

OpenStack environment.



Security Fix(es):



* An access-control flaw was discovered in puppet-tripleo's IPtables rules

management, which allowed the creation of TCP/UDP rules with empty port

values. Some API services in Red Hat OpenStack Platform director are not

exposed to public networks, which meant their $public_ssl_port value was

set to empty (for example, openstack-glance, which is deployed by default

on both undercloud and overcloud). If SSL was enabled, a malicious user

could use these open ports to gain access to unauthorized resources.

(CVE-2016-9599)



This issue was discovered by Ben Nemec (Red Hat).



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1409687 - CVE-2016-9599 puppet-tripleo:if ssl is enabled, traffic is open on

both undercloud and overcloud



6. Package List:



Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0:



Source:

puppet-tripleo-5.4.0-4.el7ost.src.rpm



noarch:

puppet-tripleo-5.4.0-4.el7ost.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9599

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYbtpiXlSAg2UNWIIRAtTzAKCJd6GE4Bqf50PsVyl2PT85q3J41gCfausf

c6l3XZGAMMzjU1PysTrPook=

=3OHJ

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

