Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in puppet-tripleo
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in puppet-tripleo
|ID:
|RHSA-2017:0025-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
|Datum:
|Fr, 6. Januar 2017, 08:44
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9599
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: puppet-tripleo security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0025-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0025.html
Issue date: 2017-01-05
CVE Names: CVE-2016-9599
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for puppet-tripleo is now available for Red Hat OpenStack
Platform 10.0 (Newton).
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0 - noarch
3. Description:
puppet-tripleo is a key component of the Red Hat OpenStack Platform
director, which is a toolset for installing and managing a complete
OpenStack environment.
Security Fix(es):
* An access-control flaw was discovered in puppet-tripleo's IPtables rules
management, which allowed the creation of TCP/UDP rules with empty port
values. Some API services in Red Hat OpenStack Platform director are not
exposed to public networks, which meant their $public_ssl_port value was
set to empty (for example, openstack-glance, which is deployed by default
on both undercloud and overcloud). If SSL was enabled, a malicious user
could use these open ports to gain access to unauthorized resources.
(CVE-2016-9599)
This issue was discovered by Ben Nemec (Red Hat).
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1409687 - CVE-2016-9599 puppet-tripleo:if ssl is enabled, traffic is open on
both undercloud and overcloud
6. Package List:
Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10.0:
Source:
puppet-tripleo-5.4.0-4.el7ost.src.rpm
noarch:
puppet-tripleo-5.4.0-4.el7ost.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9599
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYbtpiXlSAg2UNWIIRAtTzAKCJd6GE4Bqf50PsVyl2PT85q3J41gCfausf
c6l3XZGAMMzjU1PysTrPook=
=3OHJ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|