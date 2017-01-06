Login
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in TinyMCE
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in TinyMCE
ID: FEDORA-2016-8d8d7d6d47
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 6. Januar 2017, 08:46
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389371

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : tinymce
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.5.1
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : https://www.tinymce.com
Summary     : Web based Javascript HTML WYSIWYG editor control
Description :
TinyMCE is a platform independent web based Javascript HTML WYSIWYG
editor control released as by Moxiecode Systems AB. It has the ability
to convert HTML TEXTAREA fields or other HTML elements to editor instances.
TinyMCE is very easy to integrate into other CMS systems.

Update Information:

Update to 4.5.1.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1389371 - tinymce: XSS due to media plugin not properly filtering
 out certain script attributes
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389371
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade tinymce' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
