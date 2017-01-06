|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in TinyMCE
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in TinyMCE
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-8d8d7d6d47
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Fr, 6. Januar 2017, 08:46
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389371
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : tinymce
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 4.5.1
Release : 1.fc25
URL : https://www.tinymce.com
Summary : Web based Javascript HTML WYSIWYG editor control
Description :
TinyMCE is a platform independent web based Javascript HTML WYSIWYG
editor control released as by Moxiecode Systems AB. It has the ability
to convert HTML TEXTAREA fields or other HTML elements to editor instances.
TinyMCE is very easy to integrate into other CMS systems.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update to 4.5.1.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1389371 - tinymce: XSS due to media plugin not properly filtering
out certain script attributes
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389371
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade tinymce' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|