Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in TinyMCE

Name : tinymce

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.5.1

Release : 1.fc25

URL : https://www.tinymce.com

Summary : Web based Javascript HTML WYSIWYG editor control

Description :

TinyMCE is a platform independent web based Javascript HTML WYSIWYG

editor control released as by Moxiecode Systems AB. It has the ability

to convert HTML TEXTAREA fields or other HTML elements to editor instances.

TinyMCE is very easy to integrate into other CMS systems.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to 4.5.1.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1389371 - tinymce: XSS due to media plugin not properly filtering

out certain script attributes

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389371

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



