Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in php-PHPMailer

Name : php-PHPMailer

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 5.2.21

Release : 1.fc25

URL : https://github.com/PHPMailer/PHPMailer

Summary : PHP email transport class with a lot of features

Description :

Full Featured Email Transfer Class for PHP. PHPMailer features:



* Supports emails digitally signed with S/MIME encryption!

* Supports emails with multiple TOs, CCs, BCCs and REPLY-TOs

* Works on any platform.

* Supports Text & HTML emails.

* Embedded image support.

* Multipart/alternative emails for mail clients that do not read

HTML email.

* Flexible debugging.

* Custom mail headers.

* Redundant SMTP servers.

* Support for 8bit, base64, binary, and quoted-printable encoding.

* Word wrap.

* Multiple fs, string, and binary attachments (those from database,

string, etc).

* SMTP authentication.

* Tested on multiple SMTP servers: Sendmail, qmail, Postfix, Gmail,

Imail, Exchange, etc.

* Good documentation, many examples included in download.

* It's swift, small, and simple.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



**Version 5.2.21** (December 28th 2016) * Fix missed number update in version

file - no functional changes ---- **Version 5.2.20** (December 28th 2016) *

**SECURITY** Critical security update for CVE-2016-10045 please update now!

Thanks to [Dawid Golunski](https://legalhackers.com) and Paul Buonopane

(Zenexer). ---- ** Version 5.2.19** (December 26th 2016) * Minor cleanup

** Version 5.2.18** (December 24th 2016) * **SECURITY** Critical security

update for CVE-2016-10033 please update now! Thanks to [Dawid

Golunski](https://legalhackers.com). * Add ability to extract the SMTP

transaction ID from some common SMTP success messages * Minor documentation

tweaks ** Version 5.2.17** (December 9th 2016) * This is officially the last

feature release of 5.2. Security fixes only from now on; use PHPMailer 6.0! *

Allow DKIM private key to be provided as a string * Provide mechanism to allow

overriding of boundary and message ID creation * Improve Brazilian Portuguese,

Spanish, Swedish, Romanian, and German translations * PHP 7.1 support for

Travis-CI * Fix some language codes * Add security notices * Improve DKIM

compatibility in older PHP versions * Improve trapping and capture of SMTP

connection errors * Improve passthrough of error levels for debug output *

PHPDoc cleanup

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1409489 - CVE-2016-10033 phpmailer: Parameter injection via mail()

function

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409489

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade php-PHPMailer' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

