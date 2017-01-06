|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-1a7b8c0730
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Fr, 6. Januar 2017, 09:10
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10109
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : pcsc-lite
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.8.20
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://pcsclite.alioth.debian.org/
Summary : PC/SC Lite smart card framework and applications
Description :
The purpose of PC/SC Lite is to provide a Windows(R) SCard interface
in a very small form factor for communicating to smartcards and
readers. PC/SC Lite uses the same winscard API as used under
Windows(R). This package includes the PC/SC Lite daemon, a resource
manager that coordinates communications with smart card readers and
smart cards that are connected to the system, as well as other command
line tools.
Update Information:
New upstream release
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1410074 - CVE-2016-10109 pcsc-lite: Use-after-free of cardsList
due to SCardReleaseContext invocations
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410074
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade pcsc-lite' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|
|