Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite

Name : pcsc-lite

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.8.20

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://pcsclite.alioth.debian.org/

Summary : PC/SC Lite smart card framework and applications

Description :

The purpose of PC/SC Lite is to provide a Windows(R) SCard interface

in a very small form factor for communicating to smartcards and

readers. PC/SC Lite uses the same winscard API as used under

Windows(R). This package includes the PC/SC Lite daemon, a resource

manager that coordinates communications with smart card readers and

smart cards that are connected to the system, as well as other command

line tools.



New upstream release

[ 1 ] Bug #1410074 - CVE-2016-10109 pcsc-lite: Use-after-free of cardsList

due to SCardReleaseContext invocations

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410074

