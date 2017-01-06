|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in FLAC
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in FLAC
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-e7f9c23746
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Fr, 6. Januar 2017, 09:12
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1193439
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1193442
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1193437
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : flac
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.3.2
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.xiph.org/flac/
Summary : An encoder/decoder for the Free Lossless Audio Codec
Description :
FLAC stands for Free Lossless Audio Codec. Grossly oversimplified, FLAC
is similar to Ogg Vorbis, but lossless. The FLAC project consists of
the stream format, reference encoders and decoders in library form,
flac, a command-line program to encode and decode FLAC files, metaflac,
a command-line metadata editor for FLAC files and input plugins for
various music players.
This package contains the command-line tools and documentation.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update to the latest upstream release
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1193442 - flac: BSS buffer overflow in flac__encode_file()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1193442
[ 2 ] Bug #1193439 - flac: NULL pointer dereference and integer underflow in
EncoderSession_init_encoder()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1193439
[ 3 ] Bug #1193437 - flac: NULL pointer dereference in
FLAC__stream_encoder_process()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1193437
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade flac' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|