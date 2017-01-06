|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Subversion
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Subversion
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-c629f16f6c
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Fr, 6. Januar 2017, 09:14
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8734
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : subversion
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.9.5
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://subversion.apache.org/
Summary : A Modern Concurrent Version Control System
Description :
Subversion is a concurrent version control system which enables one
or more users to collaborate in developing and maintaining a
hierarchy of files and directories while keeping a history of all
changes. Subversion only stores the differences between versions,
instead of every complete file. Subversion is intended to be a
compelling replacement for CVS.
Update Information:
This update includes the latest stable release of _Apache Subversion_, version
**1.9.5**. #### Client-side bugfixes: * fix accessing non-existent paths
during
reintegrate merge * fix handling of newly secured subdirectories in working
copy * info: remove trailing whitespace in --show-item=revision ([issue
4660]show_bug.cgi?id=4660) * fix recording
wrong revisions for tree conflicts * gpg-agent: improve discovery of gpg-agent
sockets * gpg-agent: fix file descriptor leak * resolve: fix --accept=mine-
full for binary files ([issue
4647](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=4647)) * merge: fix
possible crash ([issue
4652](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=4652)) * resolve: fix
possible crash * fix potential crash in Win32 crash reporter #### Server-side
bugfixes: * fsfs: fix "offset too large" error during pack ([issue
4657](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=4657)) * svnserve:
enable hook script environments * fsfs: fix possible data reconstruction error
([issue 4658](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=4658)) * fix
source of spurious 'incoming edit' tree conflicts * fsfs: improve
caching for
large directories * fsfs: fix crash when encountering all-zero checksums *
fsfs: fix potential source of repository corruptions * mod_dav_svn: fix
excessive memory usage with mod_headers/mod_deflate ([issue
3084](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=3084)) * mod_dav_svn:
reduce memory usage during GET requests * fsfs: fix unexpected "database
is
locked" errors * fsfs: fix opening old repositories without db/format
files
#### Client-side and server-side bugfixes: * fix possible crash when reading
invalid configuration files #### Bindings bugfixes: * swig-pl: do not corrupt
"{DATE}" revision variable * javahl: fix temporary accepting SSL
server
certificates * swig-pl: fix possible stack corruption
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1397403 - CVE-2016-8734 subversion: unrestricted XML entity
expansion in mod_dontdothat and Subversion clients using http(s)://
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397403
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade subversion' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
