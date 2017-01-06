Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Subversion

Name : subversion

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.9.5

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://subversion.apache.org/

Summary : A Modern Concurrent Version Control System

Description :

Subversion is a concurrent version control system which enables one

or more users to collaborate in developing and maintaining a

hierarchy of files and directories while keeping a history of all

changes. Subversion only stores the differences between versions,

instead of every complete file. Subversion is intended to be a

compelling replacement for CVS.



This update includes the latest stable release of _Apache Subversion_, version

**1.9.5**. #### Client-side bugfixes: * fix accessing non-existent paths

during

reintegrate merge * fix handling of newly secured subdirectories in working

copy * info: remove trailing whitespace in --show-item=revision ([issue

4660]show_bug.cgi?id=4660) * fix recording

wrong revisions for tree conflicts * gpg-agent: improve discovery of gpg-agent

sockets * gpg-agent: fix file descriptor leak * resolve: fix --accept=mine-

full for binary files ([issue

4647](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=4647)) * merge: fix

possible crash ([issue

4652](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=4652)) * resolve: fix

possible crash * fix potential crash in Win32 crash reporter #### Server-side

bugfixes: * fsfs: fix "offset too large" error during pack ([issue

4657](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=4657)) * svnserve:

enable hook script environments * fsfs: fix possible data reconstruction error

([issue 4658](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=4658)) * fix

source of spurious 'incoming edit' tree conflicts * fsfs: improve

caching for

large directories * fsfs: fix crash when encountering all-zero checksums *

fsfs: fix potential source of repository corruptions * mod_dav_svn: fix

excessive memory usage with mod_headers/mod_deflate ([issue

3084](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=3084)) * mod_dav_svn:

reduce memory usage during GET requests * fsfs: fix unexpected "database

is

locked" errors * fsfs: fix opening old repositories without db/format

files

#### Client-side and server-side bugfixes: * fix possible crash when reading

invalid configuration files #### Bindings bugfixes: * swig-pl: do not corrupt

"{DATE}" revision variable * javahl: fix temporary accepting SSL

server

certificates * swig-pl: fix possible stack corruption

[ 1 ] Bug #1397403 - CVE-2016-8734 subversion: unrestricted XML entity

expansion in mod_dontdothat and Subversion clients using http(s)://

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397403

