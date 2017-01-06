Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Subversion
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in Subversion
ID: FEDORA-2017-c629f16f6c
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 6. Januar 2017, 09:14
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8734

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : subversion
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.9.5
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://subversion.apache.org/
Summary     : A Modern Concurrent Version Control System
Description :
Subversion is a concurrent version control system which enables one
or more users to collaborate in developing and maintaining a
hierarchy of files and directories while keeping a history of all
changes.  Subversion only stores the differences between versions,
instead of every complete file.  Subversion is intended to be a
compelling replacement for CVS.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update includes the latest stable release of _Apache Subversion_, version
**1.9.5**.  #### Client-side bugfixes: * fix accessing non-existent paths
 during
reintegrate merge  * fix handling of newly secured subdirectories in working
copy  * info: remove trailing whitespace in --show-item=revision ([issue
4660]show_bug.cgi?id=4660) * fix recording
wrong revisions for tree conflicts  * gpg-agent: improve discovery of gpg-agent
sockets  * gpg-agent: fix file descriptor leak  * resolve: fix --accept=mine-
full for binary files ([issue
4647](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=4647)) * merge: fix
possible crash ([issue
4652](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=4652)) * resolve: fix
possible crash  * fix potential crash in Win32 crash reporter  #### Server-side
bugfixes: * fsfs: fix "offset too large" error during pack ([issue
4657](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=4657)) * svnserve:
enable hook script environments  * fsfs: fix possible data reconstruction error
([issue 4658](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=4658)) * fix
source of spurious 'incoming edit' tree conflicts  * fsfs: improve
 caching for
large directories  * fsfs: fix crash when encountering all-zero checksums  *
fsfs: fix potential source of repository corruptions  * mod_dav_svn: fix
excessive memory usage with mod_headers/mod_deflate ([issue
3084](http://subversion.tigris.org/issues/show_bug.cgi?id=3084)) * mod_dav_svn:
reduce memory usage during GET requests  * fsfs: fix unexpected "database
 is
locked" errors  * fsfs: fix opening old repositories without db/format
 files
#### Client-side and server-side bugfixes: * fix possible crash when reading
invalid configuration files  #### Bindings bugfixes: * swig-pl: do not corrupt
"{DATE}" revision variable  * javahl: fix temporary accepting SSL
 server
certificates  * swig-pl: fix possible stack corruption
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1397403 - CVE-2016-8734 subversion: unrestricted XML entity
 expansion in mod_dontdothat and Subversion clients using http(s)://
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397403
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade subversion' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
