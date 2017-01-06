Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in FlightGear

Name : FlightGear

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2016.3.1

Release : 3.fc25

URL : http://www.flightgear.org/

Summary : The FlightGear Flight Simulator

Description :

The Flight Gear project is working to create a sophisticated flight

simulator framework for the development and pursuit of interesting

flight simulator ideas. We are developing a solid basic sim that can be

expanded and improved upon by anyone interested in contributing



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



This update fixes a security problem, where the route manager can potentially

overwrite arbitrary files. CVE-2016-9956.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

