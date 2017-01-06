|
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in FlightGear
|Überschreiben von Dateien in FlightGear
|FEDORA-2016-01eba63bcc
|Fedora
|Fedora 25
|Fr, 6. Januar 2017, 23:05
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9956
Originalnachricht
Name : FlightGear
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2016.3.1
Release : 3.fc25
URL : http://www.flightgear.org/
Summary : The FlightGear Flight Simulator
Description :
The Flight Gear project is working to create a sophisticated flight
simulator framework for the development and pursuit of interesting
flight simulator ideas. We are developing a solid basic sim that can be
expanded and improved upon by anyone interested in contributing
Update Information:
This update fixes a security problem, where the route manager can potentially
overwrite arbitrary files. CVE-2016-9956.
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade FlightGear' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
