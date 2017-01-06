Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSH

Name : openssh Product : Fedora 25 Version : 7.4p1 Release : 1.fc25 URL : http://www.openssh.com/portable.html Summary : An open source implementation of SSH protocol versions 1 and 2 Description : SSH (Secure SHell) is a program for logging into and executing commands on a remote machine. SSH is intended to replace rlogin and rsh, and to provide secure encrypted communications between two untrusted hosts over an insecure network. X11 connections and arbitrary TCP/IP ports can also be forwarded over the secure channel.
OpenSSH is OpenBSD's version of the last free version of SSH, bringing it up to date in terms of security and features.
This package includes the core files necessary for both the OpenSSH client and server. To make this package useful, you should also install openssh-clients, openssh-server, or both.