Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSH
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSH
ID: FEDORA-2017-4767e2991d
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 6. Januar 2017, 23:10
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406204
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10010
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1408950
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409433
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395288
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10012
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10011
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10009

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : openssh
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 7.4p1
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.openssh.com/portable.html
Summary     : An open source implementation of SSH protocol versions 1 and 2
Description :
SSH (Secure SHell) is a program for logging into and executing
commands on a remote machine. SSH is intended to replace rlogin and
rsh, and to provide secure encrypted communications between two
untrusted hosts over an insecure network. X11 connections and
arbitrary TCP/IP ports can also be forwarded over the secure channel.

OpenSSH is OpenBSD's version of the last free version of SSH, bringing
it up to date in terms of security and features.

This package includes the core files necessary for both the OpenSSH
client and server. To make this package useful, you should also
install openssh-clients, openssh-server, or both.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update provides new upstream release with several security fixes. See the
attached bugs.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1406204 - openssh-7.4p1 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406204
  [ 2 ] Bug #1395288 - Krb5 using futex breaks GSSAPI key exchange in OpenSSH
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1395288
  [ 3 ] Bug #1409433 - sshd segfaults every odd public key auth login
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409433
  [ 4 ] Bug #1406296 - CVE-2016-10009 CVE-2016-10010 CVE-2016-10011
 CVE-2016-10012 openssh: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406296
  [ 5 ] Bug #1408950 - SSH configuration files fail with Turkish locale
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1408950
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade openssh' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
