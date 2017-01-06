Login
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in FlightGear
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: FEDORA-2016-a1f774c3d7
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Fr, 6. Januar 2017, 23:08
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9956

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : FlightGear
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 2016.1.2
Release     : 5.fc24
URL         : http://www.flightgear.org/
Summary     : The FlightGear Flight Simulator
Description :
The Flight Gear project is working to create a sophisticated flight
simulator framework for the development and pursuit of interesting
flight simulator ideas. We are developing a solid basic sim that can be
expanded and improved upon by anyone interested in contributing

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update fixes a security problem, where the route manager can potentially
overwrite arbitrary files. CVE-2016-9956.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade FlightGear' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
