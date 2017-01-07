|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mingw-libpng
|Name:
|Denial of Service in mingw-libpng
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-5c8dce58c9
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Sa, 7. Januar 2017, 23:23
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : mingw-libpng
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.6.27
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.libpng.org/pub/png/
Summary : MinGW Windows Libpng library
Description :
MinGW Windows Libpng library.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
MinGW cross compiled libpng 1.6.27 release, fixing a potential security issue.
For details, see https://sourceforge.net/p/png-mng/mailman/message/35575076/
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-libpng' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|