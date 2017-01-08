Sicherheit: Denial of Service in mingw-libpng

Name : mingw-libpng

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.6.27

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.libpng.org/pub/png/

Summary : MinGW Windows Libpng library

Description :

MinGW Windows Libpng library.



Update Information:



MinGW cross compiled libpng 1.6.27 release, fixing a potential security issue.

For details, see https://sourceforge.net/p/png-mng/mailman/message/35575076/

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-libpng' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

