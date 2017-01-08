Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gstreamer-plugins-good

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0071-1

Rating: important

References: #1012102 #1012103 #1012104 #1013653 #1013655

#1013663

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636

CVE-2016-9807 CVE-2016-9808 CVE-2016-9810



Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for gstreamer-plugins-good fixes the following security issues:



- CVE-2016-9807: Flic decoder invalid read could lead to crash.

(bsc#1013655)

- CVE-2016-9634: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution.

(bsc#1012102)

- CVE-2016-9635: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution.

(bsc#1012103)

- CVE-2016-9635: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution.

(bsc#1012104)

- CVE-2016-9808: A maliciously crafted flic file can still cause invalid

memory accesses. (bsc#1013653)

- CVE-2016-9810: A maliciously crafted flic file can still cause invalid

memory accesses. (bsc#1013663)



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-65=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



gstreamer-plugins-good-1.8.3-3.1

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.8.3-3.1

gstreamer-plugins-good-debugsource-1.8.3-3.1

gstreamer-plugins-good-doc-1.8.3-3.1

gstreamer-plugins-good-extra-1.8.3-3.1

gstreamer-plugins-good-extra-debuginfo-1.8.3-3.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



gstreamer-plugins-good-32bit-1.8.3-3.1

gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-32bit-1.8.3-3.1

gstreamer-plugins-good-extra-32bit-1.8.3-3.1

gstreamer-plugins-good-extra-debuginfo-32bit-1.8.3-3.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):



gstreamer-plugins-good-lang-1.8.3-3.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9634.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9635.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9636.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9807.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9808.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9810.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012102

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012103

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012104

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013653

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013655

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013663



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

