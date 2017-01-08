Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer

An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for gstreamer-plugins-good fixes the following security issues:
- CVE-2016-9807: Flic decoder invalid read could lead to crash. (bsc#1013655) - CVE-2016-9634: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution. (bsc#1012102) - CVE-2016-9635: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution. (bsc#1012103) - CVE-2016-9635: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution. (bsc#1012104) - CVE-2016-9808: A maliciously crafted flic file can still cause invalid memory accesses. (bsc#1013653) - CVE-2016-9810: A maliciously crafted flic file can still cause invalid memory accesses. (bsc#1013663)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-65=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".