Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer
Name: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer
ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0071-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.2
Datum: So, 8. Januar 2017, 11:54
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gstreamer-plugins-good
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2017:0071-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1012102 #1012103 #1012104 #1013653 #1013655 
                    #1013663 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636
                    CVE-2016-9807 CVE-2016-9808 CVE-2016-9810
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for gstreamer-plugins-good fixes the following security issues:

   - CVE-2016-9807: Flic decoder invalid read could lead to crash.
     (bsc#1013655)
   - CVE-2016-9634: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution.
     (bsc#1012102)
   - CVE-2016-9635: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution.
     (bsc#1012103)
   - CVE-2016-9635: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution.
     (bsc#1012104)
   - CVE-2016-9808: A maliciously crafted flic file can still cause invalid
     memory accesses. (bsc#1013653)
   - CVE-2016-9810: A maliciously crafted flic file can still cause invalid
     memory accesses. (bsc#1013663)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP2:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-65=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):

      gstreamer-plugins-good-1.8.3-3.1
      gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.8.3-3.1
      gstreamer-plugins-good-debugsource-1.8.3-3.1
      gstreamer-plugins-good-doc-1.8.3-3.1
      gstreamer-plugins-good-extra-1.8.3-3.1
      gstreamer-plugins-good-extra-debuginfo-1.8.3-3.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):

      gstreamer-plugins-good-32bit-1.8.3-3.1
      gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-32bit-1.8.3-3.1
      gstreamer-plugins-good-extra-32bit-1.8.3-3.1
      gstreamer-plugins-good-extra-debuginfo-32bit-1.8.3-3.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.2 (noarch):

      gstreamer-plugins-good-lang-1.8.3-3.1


