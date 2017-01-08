Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in tomcat7

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3754-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

January 08, 2017

Package : tomcat7

CVE ID : CVE-2016-8745



It was discovered that incorrect error handling in the NIO HTTP

connector of the Tomcat servlet and JSP engine could result in

information disclosure.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 7.0.56-3+deb8u7.



We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat7 packages.



