|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in tomcat7
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in tomcat7
|ID:
|DSA-3754-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|So, 8. Januar 2017, 11:56
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8745
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3754-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
January 08, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : tomcat7
CVE ID : CVE-2016-8745
It was discovered that incorrect error handling in the NIO HTTP
connector of the Tomcat servlet and JSP engine could result in
information disclosure.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 7.0.56-3+deb8u7.
We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat7 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|