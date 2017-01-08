|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in tomcat8
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in tomcat8
|ID:
|DSA-3755-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|So, 8. Januar 2017, 11:58
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8745
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3755-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
January 08, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : tomcat8
CVE ID : CVE-2016-8745
It was discovered that incorrect error handling in the NIO HTTP
connector of the Tomcat servlet and JSP engine could result in
information disclosure.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 8.0.14-1+deb8u6.
For the testing distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed
in version 8.5.9-1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 8.5.9-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat8 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----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=w89n
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|