Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in tomcat8

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3755-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

January 08, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : tomcat8

CVE ID : CVE-2016-8745



It was discovered that incorrect error handling in the NIO HTTP

connector of the Tomcat servlet and JSP engine could result in

information disclosure.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 8.0.14-1+deb8u6.



For the testing distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed

in version 8.5.9-1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 8.5.9-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your tomcat8 packages.



