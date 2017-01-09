Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer

SUSE Security Update: Security update for jasper

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0084-1

Rating: important

References: #1010977 #1010979 #1011830 #1012530 #1015993



Cross-References: CVE-2016-8654 CVE-2016-9395 CVE-2016-9398

CVE-2016-9560 CVE-2016-9591

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for jasper fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2016-8654: Heap-based buffer overflow in QMFB code in JPC codec.

(bsc#1012530)

- CVE-2016-9395: Invalid jasper files could lead to abort of the library

caused by attacker provided image. (bsc#1010977)

- CVE-2016-9398: Invalid jasper files could lead to abort of the library

caused by attacker provided image. (bsc#1010979)

- CVE-2016-9560: Stack-based buffer overflow in jpc_tsfb_getbands2.

(bsc#1011830)

- CVE-2016-9591: Use-after-free on heap in jas_matrix_destroy.

(bsc#1015993)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-27=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-27=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-27=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-27=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-27=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-27=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-27=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1

jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper-devel-1.900.14-184.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1

jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper-devel-1.900.14-184.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1

jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1

jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libjasper1-32bit-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-debuginfo-32bit-1.900.14-184.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1

jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):



libjasper1-32bit-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-debuginfo-32bit-1.900.14-184.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1

jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-32bit-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-debuginfo-32bit-1.900.14-184.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1

jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-32bit-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1

libjasper1-debuginfo-32bit-1.900.14-184.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8654.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9395.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9398.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9560.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9591.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010977

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010979

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011830

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012530

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015993



