|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in JasPer
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0084-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
|Datum:
|Mo, 9. Januar 2017, 07:36
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9560
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8654
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9398
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9395
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9591
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for jasper
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0084-1
Rating: important
References: #1010977 #1010979 #1011830 #1012530 #1015993
Cross-References: CVE-2016-8654 CVE-2016-9395 CVE-2016-9398
CVE-2016-9560 CVE-2016-9591
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for jasper fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2016-8654: Heap-based buffer overflow in QMFB code in JPC codec.
(bsc#1012530)
- CVE-2016-9395: Invalid jasper files could lead to abort of the library
caused by attacker provided image. (bsc#1010977)
- CVE-2016-9398: Invalid jasper files could lead to abort of the library
caused by attacker provided image. (bsc#1010979)
- CVE-2016-9560: Stack-based buffer overflow in jpc_tsfb_getbands2.
(bsc#1011830)
- CVE-2016-9591: Use-after-free on heap in jas_matrix_destroy.
(bsc#1015993)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2017-27=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2017-27=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-27=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-27=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2017-27=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-27=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-27=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1
jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper-devel-1.900.14-184.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1
jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper-devel-1.900.14-184.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1
jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):
jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1
jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):
libjasper1-32bit-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-debuginfo-32bit-1.900.14-184.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1
jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (s390x x86_64):
libjasper1-32bit-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-debuginfo-32bit-1.900.14-184.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):
jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1
jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-32bit-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-debuginfo-32bit-1.900.14-184.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1
jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-32bit-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-debuginfo-1.900.14-184.1
libjasper1-debuginfo-32bit-1.900.14-184.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8654.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9395.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9398.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9560.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9591.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010977
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010979
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011830
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012530
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015993
--
|
|