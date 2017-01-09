|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in php-swiftmailer
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in php-swiftmailer
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-f7ef82c1b4
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mo, 9. Januar 2017, 07:38
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10074
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : php-swiftmailer
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 5.4.5
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.swiftmailer.org/
Summary : Free Feature-rich PHP Mailer
Description :
Swift Mailer integrates into any web app written in PHP, offering a
flexible and elegant object-oriented approach to sending emails with
a multitude of features.
Autoloader: /usr/share/php/Swift/swift_required.php
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
**Version 5.4.5** (2016-12-29) * SECURITY FIX: fixed CVE-2016-10074 by
disallowing potentially unsafe shell characters Prior to 5.4.5, the mail
transport (Swift_Transport_MailTransport) was vulnerable to passing
arbitrary
shell arguments if the "From", "ReturnPath" or "Sender"
header came from a
non-trusted source, potentially allowing Remote Code Execution * deprecated
the mail transport
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1409517 - CVE-2016-10074 php-swiftmailer: Parameter injection via
mail() function
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409517
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade php-swiftmailer' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|