Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in php-swiftmailer

Name : php-swiftmailer

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 5.4.5

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.swiftmailer.org/

Summary : Free Feature-rich PHP Mailer

Description :

Swift Mailer integrates into any web app written in PHP, offering a

flexible and elegant object-oriented approach to sending emails with

a multitude of features.



Autoloader: /usr/share/php/Swift/swift_required.php



Update Information:



**Version 5.4.5** (2016-12-29) * SECURITY FIX: fixed CVE-2016-10074 by

disallowing potentially unsafe shell characters Prior to 5.4.5, the mail

transport (Swift_Transport_MailTransport) was vulnerable to passing

arbitrary

shell arguments if the "From", "ReturnPath" or "Sender"

header came from a

non-trusted source, potentially allowing Remote Code Execution * deprecated

the mail transport

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1409517 - CVE-2016-10074 php-swiftmailer: Parameter injection via

mail() function

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409517

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade php-swiftmailer' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

