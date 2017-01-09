Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in icoutils
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in icoutils
ID: DSA-3756-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Mo, 9. Januar 2017, 07:44
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5208

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3756-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
January 09, 2017                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : icoutils
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-5208

Choongwoo Han discovered that a programming error in the wrestool tool
of the icoutils suite allows denial of service or the execution of
arbitrary code if a malformed binary is parsed.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.31.0-2+deb8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.31.0-4.

We recommend that you upgrade your icoutils packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
