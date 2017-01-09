|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in icoutils
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in icoutils
|ID:
|DSA-3756-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mo, 9. Januar 2017, 07:44
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5208
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3756-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
January 09, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : icoutils
CVE ID : CVE-2017-5208
Choongwoo Han discovered that a programming error in the wrestool tool
of the icoutils suite allows denial of service or the execution of
arbitrary code if a malformed binary is parsed.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.31.0-2+deb8u1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.31.0-4.
We recommend that you upgrade your icoutils packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
