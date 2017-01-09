Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in icoutils

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3756-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

January 09, 2017

Package : icoutils

CVE ID : CVE-2017-5208



Choongwoo Han discovered that a programming error in the wrestool tool

of the icoutils suite allows denial of service or the execution of

arbitrary code if a malformed binary is parsed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 0.31.0-2+deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 0.31.0-4.



We recommend that you upgrade your icoutils packages.



