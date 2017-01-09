Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0021 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0021.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

23f8f6f9072ec3952e0c93069cfaf4d0b269cd3e3996930170c403dbaaf17283

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

e21a428f35bbbd46b0f7cad98d3e40917c8ea87601c9c0a2647b104d99ec9a1e

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

99017542aaccce48ea2369bc5b20fcd51dd0f25bd9eae3951e4c114aab7dbb79

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm

df0a776c12fb2bfa96ebffe88fe319c13756d97e1a9c32ec16b53d6610261aff

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Source:

ddb2b4d91cad129e073f1475cb2fde83e6fae3e5d4f672bac00147354f9fffa2

gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.src.rpm







