Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free
ID: CESA-2017:0021
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Mo, 9. Januar 2017, 21:25
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9813
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9445
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9809
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0021.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9812

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0021 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0021.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
23f8f6f9072ec3952e0c93069cfaf4d0b269cd3e3996930170c403dbaaf17283 
 gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm
e21a428f35bbbd46b0f7cad98d3e40917c8ea87601c9c0a2647b104d99ec9a1e 
 gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
99017542aaccce48ea2369bc5b20fcd51dd0f25bd9eae3951e4c114aab7dbb79 
 gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.i686.rpm
df0a776c12fb2bfa96ebffe88fe319c13756d97e1a9c32ec16b53d6610261aff 
 gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-devel-1.4.5-6.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Source:
ddb2b4d91cad129e073f1475cb2fde83e6fae3e5d4f672bac00147354f9fffa2 
 gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free-1.4.5-6.el7_3.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
