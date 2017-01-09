Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer1-plugins-good
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer1-plugins-good
ID: CESA-2017:0020
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Mo, 9. Januar 2017, 21:49
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9635
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0020.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9636
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9808
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9807
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9634

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0020 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0020.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
c838de922d7acd48798a9f332e39551393c8fbb7fa3b4afb01d77275fd94a103 
 gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.i686.rpm
a489ca4c9a531371199b8be555e7cdb0d8a4bdbc3af5ba9c44e0da485a14053b 
 gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Source:
dc34f6f83bf4aeb0c0dad21c3636a4f5c0472586ea563114ac1d74bf55edc432 
 gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.src.rpm



