Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer1-plugins-good



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0020 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0020.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

c838de922d7acd48798a9f332e39551393c8fbb7fa3b4afb01d77275fd94a103

gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.i686.rpm

a489ca4c9a531371199b8be555e7cdb0d8a4bdbc3af5ba9c44e0da485a14053b

gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Source:

dc34f6f83bf4aeb0c0dad21c3636a4f5c0472586ea563114ac1d74bf55edc432

gstreamer1-plugins-good-1.4.5-3.el7_3.src.rpm







