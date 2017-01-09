Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-plugins-bad-free
Name: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-plugins-bad-free
ID: CESA-2017:0018
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Mo, 9. Januar 2017, 21:45
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9447
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9809
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0018.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9445

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0018 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0018.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
0e5c6f0f4f695419bff987ad7f0624794f74329907bdb1776c1077017c0666c5 
 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm
d60b6a172330f487cc7fe3e86c043e02f6fd5141ef7ebca6bcf2602d30481663 
 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
a0837e25a58016e4788584bb26414bd1d242b44aaadf721e6770a88ab898c454 
 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.i686.rpm
5e000d60daea6dd4591b4b61da3b3232065eeb01988df2d2289f02e070628d22 
 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
7e0632e474f5fa966ea24349cc53fe1877b6c20aeaf2d6f47b41dde2f7c30e57 
 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-devel-docs-0.10.23-22.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Source:
7a319a29d70089613ecbf6a6a05c61e088feb8c2d35ca9b8f8ac8069ec6d9d33 
 gstreamer-plugins-bad-free-0.10.23-22.el7_3.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

