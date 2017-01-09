Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0019 Moderate



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0019.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

77dacabde4b81da516ce07abfdceaecc4480a005813fdd6158f4bc1784e85843

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm

4a47c9f56c4b441f1b5af8bb4f5fb61dd4625eb207e099778eb030612101303f

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

d951aae005f845da7839a48f4586570924b800064d08d5dbb995955d6814b245

gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-docs-0.10.31-12.el7_3.noarch.rpm



Source:

95568e4d1e099ac827df5ac486546a7fcf4eced6cd9dab0d9a779e8f4a392fbb

gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.src.rpm







--

Johnny Hughes

CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }

irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net

Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS



_______________________________________________

CentOS-announce mailing list

CentOS-announce@centos.org

https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce

