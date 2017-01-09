Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer
ID: CESA-2017:0019
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Mo, 9. Januar 2017, 21:51
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9635
https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0019.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9636
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9634
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9808
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9807

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0019 Moderate

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0019.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
77dacabde4b81da516ce07abfdceaecc4480a005813fdd6158f4bc1784e85843 
 gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm
4a47c9f56c4b441f1b5af8bb4f5fb61dd4625eb207e099778eb030612101303f 
 gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
d951aae005f845da7839a48f4586570924b800064d08d5dbb995955d6814b245 
 gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-docs-0.10.31-12.el7_3.noarch.rpm

Source:
95568e4d1e099ac827df5ac486546a7fcf4eced6cd9dab0d9a779e8f4a392fbb 
 gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
