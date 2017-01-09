Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
Originalnachricht
CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0019 ModerateUpstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0019.htmlThe following updated files have been uploaded and are currently syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) x86_64:77dacabde4b81da516ce07abfdceaecc4480a005813fdd6158f4bc1784e85843 gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.i686.rpm4a47c9f56c4b441f1b5af8bb4f5fb61dd4625eb207e099778eb030612101303f gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.x86_64.rpmd951aae005f845da7839a48f4586570924b800064d08d5dbb995955d6814b245 gstreamer-plugins-good-devel-docs-0.10.31-12.el7_3.noarch.rpmSource:95568e4d1e099ac827df5ac486546a7fcf4eced6cd9dab0d9a779e8f4a392fbb gstreamer-plugins-good-0.10.31-12.el7_3.src.rpm-- Johnny HughesCentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.netTwitter: @JohnnyCentOS_______________________________________________CentOS-announce mailing listCentOS-announce@centos.orghttps://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce