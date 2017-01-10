Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Python
Aktuelle Meldungen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Python
ID: 201701-18
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 10. Januar 2017, 15:11
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5636
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0772

Originalnachricht

 
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: security@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <2a638fcf-1b06-96fa-4e23-256e73c28844@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-18 ] Python: Multiple vulnerabilities

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-18
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Python: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 10, 2017
     Bugs: #531002, #585910, #585946
       ID: 201701-18

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Python, the worst of which
could lead to arbitrary code execution.

Background
==========

Python is an interpreted, interactive, object-oriented programming
language.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-lang/python              < 3.4.5                  *>= 2.7.12
                                                             >= 3.4.5

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Python. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted index
file using Python's dumbdbm module, possibly resulting in execution of
arbitrary code with the privileges of the process.

A remote attacker could entice a user to process a specially crafted
input stream using Python's zipimporter module, possibly allowing
attackers to cause unspecified impact.

A man in the middle attacker could strip out the STARTTLS command
without generating an exception on the Python SMTP client application,
preventing the establishment of the TLS layer.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Python 2 users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-lang/python-2.7.12:2.7"

All Python 3 users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-lang/python-3.4.5:3.4"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-0772
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0772
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-5636
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5636

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-18

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


