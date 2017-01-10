Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Python

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-18

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Python: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 10, 2017

Bugs: #531002, #585910, #585946

ID: 201701-18



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Python, the worst of which

could lead to arbitrary code execution.



Background

==========



Python is an interpreted, interactive, object-oriented programming

language.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-lang/python < 3.4.5 *>= 2.7.12

>= 3.4.5



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Python. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted index

file using Python's dumbdbm module, possibly resulting in execution of

arbitrary code with the privileges of the process.



A remote attacker could entice a user to process a specially crafted

input stream using Python's zipimporter module, possibly allowing

attackers to cause unspecified impact.



A man in the middle attacker could strip out the STARTTLS command

without generating an exception on the Python SMTP client application,

preventing the establishment of the TLS layer.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Python 2 users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-lang/python-2.7.12:2.7"



All Python 3 users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-lang/python-3.4.5:3.4"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-0772

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0772

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-5636

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5636



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-18



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





