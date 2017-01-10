|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Python
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Python
|ID:
|201701-18
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 10. Januar 2017, 15:11
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5636
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0772
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--WSobApp1RHNQQepWiblmsh1Ph26SGB6re
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="pdDUqnE6JAvg0Ju5UWV9rpp2bHwETLJr6";
protected-headers="v1"
From: Thomas Deutschmann <whissi@gentoo.org>
Reply-To: security@gentoo.org
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <2a638fcf-1b06-96fa-4e23-256e73c28844@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-18 ] Python: Multiple vulnerabilities
--pdDUqnE6JAvg0Ju5UWV9rpp2bHwETLJr6
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-18
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Python: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 10, 2017
Bugs: #531002, #585910, #585946
ID: 201701-18
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Python, the worst of which
could lead to arbitrary code execution.
Background
==========
Python is an interpreted, interactive, object-oriented programming
language.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-lang/python < 3.4.5 *>= 2.7.12
>= 3.4.5
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Python. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted index
file using Python's dumbdbm module, possibly resulting in execution of
arbitrary code with the privileges of the process.
A remote attacker could entice a user to process a specially crafted
input stream using Python's zipimporter module, possibly allowing
attackers to cause unspecified impact.
A man in the middle attacker could strip out the STARTTLS command
without generating an exception on the Python SMTP client application,
preventing the establishment of the TLS layer.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Python 2 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-lang/python-2.7.12:2.7"
All Python 3 users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-lang/python-3.4.5:3.4"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-0772
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0772
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-5636
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5636
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-18
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--pdDUqnE6JAvg0Ju5UWV9rpp2bHwETLJr6--
--WSobApp1RHNQQepWiblmsh1Ph26SGB6re
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2.0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=hRwO
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--WSobApp1RHNQQepWiblmsh1Ph26SGB6re--
|
|