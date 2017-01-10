Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for jasper

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2017:0101-1

Rating: important

References: #1010977 #1010979 #1011830 #1012530 #1015993



Cross-References: CVE-2016-8654 CVE-2016-9395 CVE-2016-9398

CVE-2016-9560 CVE-2016-9591

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.2

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for jasper fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2016-8654: Heap-based buffer overflow in QMFB code in JPC codec.

(bsc#1012530)

- CVE-2016-9395: Invalid jasper files could lead to abort of the library

caused by attacker provided image. (bsc#1010977)

- CVE-2016-9398: Invalid jasper files could lead to abort of the library

caused by attacker provided image. (bsc#1010979)

- CVE-2016-9560: Stack-based buffer overflow in jpc_tsfb_getbands2.

(bsc#1011830)

- CVE-2016-9591: Use-after-free on heap in jas_matrix_destroy.

(bsc#1015993)



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-70=1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-70=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (i586 x86_64):



jasper-1.900.14-170.1

jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-170.1

jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-170.1

libjasper-devel-1.900.14-170.1

libjasper1-1.900.14-170.1

libjasper1-debuginfo-1.900.14-170.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.2 (x86_64):



libjasper1-32bit-1.900.14-170.1

libjasper1-debuginfo-32bit-1.900.14-170.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



jasper-1.900.14-170.1

jasper-debuginfo-1.900.14-170.1

jasper-debugsource-1.900.14-170.1

libjasper-devel-1.900.14-170.1

libjasper1-1.900.14-170.1

libjasper1-debuginfo-1.900.14-170.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



libjasper1-32bit-1.900.14-170.1

libjasper1-debuginfo-32bit-1.900.14-170.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8654.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9395.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9398.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9560.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9591.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010977

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1010979

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011830

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012530

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015993



