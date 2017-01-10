Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer

An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for jasper fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2016-8654: Heap-based buffer overflow in QMFB code in JPC codec. (bsc#1012530) - CVE-2016-9395: Invalid jasper files could lead to abort of the library caused by attacker provided image. (bsc#1010977) - CVE-2016-9398: Invalid jasper files could lead to abort of the library caused by attacker provided image. (bsc#1010979) - CVE-2016-9560: Stack-based buffer overflow in jpc_tsfb_getbands2. (bsc#1011830) - CVE-2016-9591: Use-after-free on heap in jas_matrix_destroy. (bsc#1015993)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-70=1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2017-70=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".