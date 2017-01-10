Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in WebKitGTK+
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in WebKitGTK+
ID: USN-3166-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Di, 10. Januar 2017, 22:52
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4734
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4769
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4735
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4728
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4666
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4764
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4761
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4765
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4767
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4760
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4707
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7578
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4762
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4613
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4733
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4768
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4759
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4657

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--===============1517740159278413025==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
 protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="ebn1bCo14e7J6rnnOCaT8Vth2U1a87eq0"

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--ebn1bCo14e7J6rnnOCaT8Vth2U1a87eq0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="wxPNW4JcHI9OcxAqkqxM5MdcFdPO8aJ3P"
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <f3904a35-0ce2-0a6c-222d-7ec484212e5f@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3166-1] WebKitGTK+ vulnerabilities

--wxPNW4JcHI9OcxAqkqxM5MdcFdPO8aJ3P
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3166-1
January 10, 2017

webkit2gtk vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in WebKitGTK+.

Software Description:
- webkit2gtk: JavaScript engine library from WebKitGTK+ - GObject introspection

Details:

A large number of security issues were discovered in the WebKitGTK+ Web and
JavaScript engines. If a user were tricked into viewing a malicious
website, a remote attacker could exploit a variety of issues related to web
browser security, including cross-site scripting attacks, denial of service
attacks, and arbitrary code execution.

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  libjavascriptcoregtk-4.0-18     2.14.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
  libwebkit2gtk-4.0-37            2.14.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug
fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any applications
that use WebKitGTK+, such as Epiphany, to make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3166-1
  CVE-2016-4613, CVE-2016-4657, CVE-2016-4666, CVE-2016-4707,
  CVE-2016-4728, CVE-2016-4733, CVE-2016-4734, CVE-2016-4735,
  CVE-2016-4759, CVE-2016-4760, CVE-2016-4761, CVE-2016-4762,
  CVE-2016-4764, CVE-2016-4765, CVE-2016-4767, CVE-2016-4768,
  CVE-2016-4769, CVE-2016-7578

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/webkit2gtk/2.14.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



--wxPNW4JcHI9OcxAqkqxM5MdcFdPO8aJ3P--

--ebn1bCo14e7J6rnnOCaT8Vth2U1a87eq0
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=l/Qm
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--ebn1bCo14e7J6rnnOCaT8Vth2U1a87eq0--


--===============1517740159278413025==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============1517740159278413025==--
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

2
In­ner­sour­ce: Open-Sour­ce-P­rin­zi­pi­en für die in­ter­ne Ent­wick­lung

10
Min-Brow­ser macht sei­nem Namen alle Ehre

0
FSFE legt Jah­res­be­richt 2016 vor

0
KaOS 2017.01 frischt Um­ge­bung auf

1
Irssi 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
m23 17.1 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
KDE Neon als Do­cker-I­mage be­reit­ge­stellt

24
Ca­no­ni­cal friert Ubun­tu-Touch-Ent­wick­lung vor­läufig ein

5
PS4: Vul­kan unter Linux vor­ge­stellt

10
Li­bre­boot of­fi­zi­ell kein GNU-Pro­jekt mehr
 
Werbung