Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in WebKitGTK+

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3166-1

January 10, 2017



webkit2gtk vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in WebKitGTK+.



Software Description:

- webkit2gtk: JavaScript engine library from WebKitGTK+ - GObject introspection



Details:



A large number of security issues were discovered in the WebKitGTK+ Web and

JavaScript engines. If a user were tricked into viewing a malicious

website, a remote attacker could exploit a variety of issues related to web

browser security, including cross-site scripting attacks, denial of service

attacks, and arbitrary code execution.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libjavascriptcoregtk-4.0-18 2.14.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

libwebkit2gtk-4.0-37 2.14.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug

fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any applications

that use WebKitGTK+, such as Epiphany, to make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3166-1

CVE-2016-4613, CVE-2016-4657, CVE-2016-4666, CVE-2016-4707,

CVE-2016-4728, CVE-2016-4733, CVE-2016-4734, CVE-2016-4735,

CVE-2016-4759, CVE-2016-4760, CVE-2016-4761, CVE-2016-4762,

CVE-2016-4764, CVE-2016-4765, CVE-2016-4767, CVE-2016-4768,

CVE-2016-4769, CVE-2016-7578



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/webkit2gtk/2.14.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1







