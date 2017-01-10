Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in WebKitGTK+

|
From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>
Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>
To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Message-ID: <f3904a35-0ce2-0a6c-222d-7ec484212e5f@canonical.com>
Subject: [USN-3166-1] WebKitGTK+ vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3166-1
January 10, 2017
webkit2gtk vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in WebKitGTK+.
Software Description:
- webkit2gtk: JavaScript engine library from WebKitGTK+ - GObject introspection
Details:
A large number of security issues were discovered in the WebKitGTK+ Web and
JavaScript engines. If a user were tricked into viewing a malicious
website, a remote attacker could exploit a variety of issues related to web
browser security, including cross-site scripting attacks, denial of service
attacks, and arbitrary code execution.
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libjavascriptcoregtk-4.0-18 2.14.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
libwebkit2gtk-4.0-37 2.14.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
This update uses a new upstream release, which includes additional bug
fixes. After a standard system update you need to restart any applications
that use WebKitGTK+, such as Epiphany, to make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3166-1
CVE-2016-4613, CVE-2016-4657, CVE-2016-4666, CVE-2016-4707,
CVE-2016-4728, CVE-2016-4733, CVE-2016-4734, CVE-2016-4735,
CVE-2016-4759, CVE-2016-4760, CVE-2016-4761, CVE-2016-4762,
CVE-2016-4764, CVE-2016-4765, CVE-2016-4767, CVE-2016-4768,
CVE-2016-4769, CVE-2016-7578
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/webkit2gtk/2.14.2-0ubuntu0.16.04.1
