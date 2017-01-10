Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: kernel security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0036-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0036.html
Issue date: 2017-01-10
CVE Names: CVE-2016-4998 CVE-2016-6828 CVE-2016-7117
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, noarch, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux
operating system.
Security Fix(es):
* A use-after-free vulnerability was found in the kernels socket recvmmsg
subsystem. This may allow remote attackers to corrupt memory and may allow
execution of arbitrary code. This corruption takes place during the error
handling routines within __sys_recvmmsg() function. (CVE-2016-7117,
Important)
* An out-of-bounds heap memory access leading to a Denial of Service, heap
disclosure, or further impact was found in setsockopt(). The function call
is normally restricted to root, however some processes with cap_sys_admin
may also be able to trigger this flaw in privileged container environments.
(CVE-2016-4998, Moderate)
* A use-after-free vulnerability was found in tcp_xmit_retransmit_queue and
other tcp_* functions. This condition could allow an attacker to send an
incorrect selective acknowledgment to existing connections, possibly
resetting a connection. (CVE-2016-6828, Moderate)
Bug Fix(es):
* When parallel NFS returned a file layout, a kernel crash sometimes
occurred. This update removes the call to the BUG_ON() function from a code
path of a client that returns the file layout. As a result, the kernel no
longer crashes in the described situation. (BZ#1385480)
* When a guest virtual machine (VM) on Microsoft Hyper-V was set to crash
on a Nonmaskable Interrupt (NMI) that was injected from the host, this VM
became unresponsive and did not create the vmcore dump file. This update
applies a set of patches to the Virtual Machine Bus kernel driver
(hv_vmbus) that fix this bug. As a result, the VM now first creates and
saves the vmcore dump file and then reboots. (BZ#1385482)
* From Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.6 to 6.8, the IPv6 routing cache
occasionally showed incorrect values. This update fixes the DST_NOCOUNT
mechanism, and the IPv6 routing cache now shows correct values.
(BZ#1391974)
* When using the ixgbe driver and the software Fibre Channel over Ethernet
(FCoE) stack, suboptimal performance in some cases occurred on systems with
a large number of CPUs. This update fixes the fc_exch_alloc() function to
try all the available exchange managers in the list for an available
exchange ID. This change avoids failing allocations, which previously led
to the host busy status. (BZ#1392818)
* When the vmwgfx kernel module loads, it overrides the boot resolution
automatically. Consequently, users were not able to change the resolution
by manual setting of the kernel's 'vga=' parameter in the
/boot/grub/grub.conf file. This update adds the 'nomodeset' parameter,
which can be set in the /boot/grub/grub.conf file. The 'nomodeset'
parameter allows the users to prevent the vmwgfx driver from loading. As a
result, the setting of the 'vga=' parameter works as expected, in case
that
vmwgfx does not load. (BZ#1392875)
* When Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.8 was booted on SMBIOS 3.0 based systems,
Desktop Management Interface (DMI) information, which is referenced by
several applications, such as NEC server's memory RAS utility, was missing
entries in the sysfs virtual file system. This update fixes the underlying
source code, and sysfs now shows the DMI information as expected.
(BZ#1393464)
* Previously, bonding mode active backup and the propagation of the media
access control (MAC) address to a VLAN interface did not work in Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 6.8, when the fail_over_mac bonding parameter was set to
fail_over_mac=active. With this update, the underlying source code has been
fixed so that the VLANs continue inheriting the MAC address of the active
physical interface until the VLAN MAC address is explicitly set to any
value. As a result, IPv6 EUI64 addresses for the VLAN can reflect any
changes to the MAC address of the physical interface, and Duplicate Address
Detection (DAD) behaves as expected. (BZ#1396479)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1349886 - CVE-2016-4998 kernel: out of bounds reads when processing
IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt
1367091 - CVE-2016-6828 kernel: Use after free in tcp_xmit_retransmit_queue
1382268 - CVE-2016-7117 kernel: Use-after-free in the recvmmsg exit path
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4998
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6828
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7117
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
