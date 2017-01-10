Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: kernel security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0036-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0036.html

Issue date: 2017-01-10

CVE Names: CVE-2016-4998 CVE-2016-6828 CVE-2016-7117

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for kernel is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, noarch, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, ppc64, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, x86_64



3. Description:



The kernel packages contain the Linux kernel, the core of any Linux

operating system.



Security Fix(es):



* A use-after-free vulnerability was found in the kernels socket recvmmsg

subsystem. This may allow remote attackers to corrupt memory and may allow

execution of arbitrary code. This corruption takes place during the error

handling routines within __sys_recvmmsg() function. (CVE-2016-7117,

Important)



* An out-of-bounds heap memory access leading to a Denial of Service, heap

disclosure, or further impact was found in setsockopt(). The function call

is normally restricted to root, however some processes with cap_sys_admin

may also be able to trigger this flaw in privileged container environments.

(CVE-2016-4998, Moderate)



* A use-after-free vulnerability was found in tcp_xmit_retransmit_queue and

other tcp_* functions. This condition could allow an attacker to send an

incorrect selective acknowledgment to existing connections, possibly

resetting a connection. (CVE-2016-6828, Moderate)



Bug Fix(es):



* When parallel NFS returned a file layout, a kernel crash sometimes

occurred. This update removes the call to the BUG_ON() function from a code

path of a client that returns the file layout. As a result, the kernel no

longer crashes in the described situation. (BZ#1385480)



* When a guest virtual machine (VM) on Microsoft Hyper-V was set to crash

on a Nonmaskable Interrupt (NMI) that was injected from the host, this VM

became unresponsive and did not create the vmcore dump file. This update

applies a set of patches to the Virtual Machine Bus kernel driver

(hv_vmbus) that fix this bug. As a result, the VM now first creates and

saves the vmcore dump file and then reboots. (BZ#1385482)



* From Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.6 to 6.8, the IPv6 routing cache

occasionally showed incorrect values. This update fixes the DST_NOCOUNT

mechanism, and the IPv6 routing cache now shows correct values.

(BZ#1391974)



* When using the ixgbe driver and the software Fibre Channel over Ethernet

(FCoE) stack, suboptimal performance in some cases occurred on systems with

a large number of CPUs. This update fixes the fc_exch_alloc() function to

try all the available exchange managers in the list for an available

exchange ID. This change avoids failing allocations, which previously led

to the host busy status. (BZ#1392818)



* When the vmwgfx kernel module loads, it overrides the boot resolution

automatically. Consequently, users were not able to change the resolution

by manual setting of the kernel's 'vga=' parameter in the

/boot/grub/grub.conf file. This update adds the 'nomodeset' parameter,

which can be set in the /boot/grub/grub.conf file. The 'nomodeset'

parameter allows the users to prevent the vmwgfx driver from loading. As a

result, the setting of the 'vga=' parameter works as expected, in case

that

vmwgfx does not load. (BZ#1392875)



* When Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.8 was booted on SMBIOS 3.0 based systems,

Desktop Management Interface (DMI) information, which is referenced by

several applications, such as NEC server's memory RAS utility, was missing

entries in the sysfs virtual file system. This update fixes the underlying

source code, and sysfs now shows the DMI information as expected.

(BZ#1393464)



* Previously, bonding mode active backup and the propagation of the media

access control (MAC) address to a VLAN interface did not work in Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 6.8, when the fail_over_mac bonding parameter was set to

fail_over_mac=active. With this update, the underlying source code has been

fixed so that the VLANs continue inheriting the MAC address of the active

physical interface until the VLAN MAC address is explicitly set to any

value. As a result, IPv6 EUI64 addresses for the VLAN can reflect any

changes to the MAC address of the physical interface, and Duplicate Address

Detection (DAD) behaves as expected. (BZ#1396479)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The system must be rebooted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1349886 - CVE-2016-4998 kernel: out of bounds reads when processing

IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt

1367091 - CVE-2016-6828 kernel: Use after free in tcp_xmit_retransmit_queue

1382268 - CVE-2016-7117 kernel: Use-after-free in the recvmmsg exit path



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.src.rpm



i386:

kernel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-firmware-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



i386:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.src.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-firmware-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.src.rpm



i386:

kernel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-firmware-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

kernel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-bootwrapper-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

kernel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-s390x-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



i386:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm



ppc64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-ppc64-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.ppc64.rpm



s390x:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-s390x-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

kernel-kdump-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

kernel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.src.rpm



i386:

kernel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm



noarch:

kernel-abi-whitelists-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-doc-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.noarch.rpm

kernel-firmware-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debug-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-devel-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-headers-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



i386:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-i686-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.i686.rpm



x86_64:

kernel-debug-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

kernel-debuginfo-common-x86_64-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm

python-perf-debuginfo-2.6.32-642.13.1.el6.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4998

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6828

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7117

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYdUxeXlSAg2UNWIIRApcxAJ9ngDHXC8B8fNdIXsq2KBCrIatHdACfbOj0

2P69UItMakciVhTzz3N07V0=

=aH2P

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

