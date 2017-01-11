Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers
ID: RHSA-2017:0057-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 10:51
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2935
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2937
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2938
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2933
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/flash-player/apsb17-02.html
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2936
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2926
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2927
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2934
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2931
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2928
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2932
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2925
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2930

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Critical: flash-plugin security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:0057-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0057.html
Issue date:        2017-01-11
CVE Names:         CVE-2017-2925 CVE-2017-2926 CVE-2017-2927 
                   CVE-2017-2928 CVE-2017-2930 CVE-2017-2931 
                   CVE-2017-2932 CVE-2017-2933 CVE-2017-2934 
                   CVE-2017-2935 CVE-2017-2936 CVE-2017-2937 
                   CVE-2017-2938 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for flash-plugin is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6
Supplementary.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

3. Description:

The flash-plugin package contains a Mozilla Firefox compatible Adobe Flash
Player web browser plug-in.

This update upgrades Flash Player to version 24.0.0.194.

Security Fix(es):

* This update fixes multiple vulnerabilities in Adobe Flash Player. These
vulnerabilities, detailed in the Adobe Security Bulletin listed in the
References section, could allow an attacker to create a specially crafted
SWF file that would cause flash-plugin to crash, execute arbitrary code, or
disclose sensitive information when the victim loaded a page containing the
malicious SWF content. (CVE-2017-2925, CVE-2017-2926, CVE-2017-2927,
CVE-2017-2928, CVE-2017-2930, CVE-2017-2931, CVE-2017-2932, CVE-2017-2933,
CVE-2017-2934, CVE-2017-2935, CVE-2017-2936, CVE-2017-2937, CVE-2017-2938)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1411929 - CVE-2017-2925 CVE-2017-2926 CVE-2017-2927 CVE-2017-2928 CVE-2017-2930
 CVE-2017-2931 CVE-2017-2932 CVE-2017-2933 CVE-2017-2934 CVE-2017-2935 CVE-2017-2936 CVE-2017-2937 CVE-2017-2938 flash-plugin: multiple code execution issues fixed in APSB17-02

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
flash-plugin-24.0.0.194-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
flash-plugin-24.0.0.194-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
flash-plugin-24.0.0.194-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
flash-plugin-24.0.0.194-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
flash-plugin-24.0.0.194-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

x86_64:
flash-plugin-24.0.0.194-1.el6_8.i686.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2925
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2926
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2927
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2928
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2930
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2931
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2932
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2933
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2934
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2935
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2936
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2937
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2938
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/flash-player/apsb17-02.html

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYdfJ/XlSAg2UNWIIRAsNHAKCrlcYaBmSYZ/8vlx3tDvSILA9GygCeJKZQ
KfSBeTmt1CjZsJdMAGUad/0=
=RlPf
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

0
Fe­do­ra wech­selt vom In­tel-Gra­fik­kar­ten­-T­rei­ber zu Ker­nel-Mo­des­et­ting

0
Apa­che Beam und Eagle wer­den Top­le­vel-Pro­jek­te

0
Ani­ma­ti­ons­-Soft­ware Syn­fig Stu­dio 1.2.0 mit neuer Ren­der-En­gi­ne

3
»Ci­vi­liza­t­i­on VI« für Linux be­stä­tigt

2
Di­gi­kam 5.4.0 ver­bes­sert Vi­deo-Un­ter­stüt­zung

5
In­ner­sour­ce: Open-Sour­ce-P­rin­zi­pi­en für die in­ter­ne Ent­wick­lung

12
Min-Brow­ser macht sei­nem Namen alle Ehre

0
FSFE legt Jah­res­be­richt 2016 vor

0
KaOS 2017.01 frischt Um­ge­bung auf

2
Irssi 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung