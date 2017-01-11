Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Flash Plugin for Browsers

|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Critical: flash-plugin security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0057-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0057.html
Issue date: 2017-01-11
CVE Names: CVE-2017-2925 CVE-2017-2926 CVE-2017-2927
CVE-2017-2928 CVE-2017-2930 CVE-2017-2931
CVE-2017-2932 CVE-2017-2933 CVE-2017-2934
CVE-2017-2935 CVE-2017-2936 CVE-2017-2937
CVE-2017-2938
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for flash-plugin is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6
Supplementary.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
The flash-plugin package contains a Mozilla Firefox compatible Adobe Flash
Player web browser plug-in.
This update upgrades Flash Player to version 24.0.0.194.
Security Fix(es):
* This update fixes multiple vulnerabilities in Adobe Flash Player. These
vulnerabilities, detailed in the Adobe Security Bulletin listed in the
References section, could allow an attacker to create a specially crafted
SWF file that would cause flash-plugin to crash, execute arbitrary code, or
disclose sensitive information when the victim loaded a page containing the
malicious SWF content. (CVE-2017-2925, CVE-2017-2926, CVE-2017-2927,
CVE-2017-2928, CVE-2017-2930, CVE-2017-2931, CVE-2017-2932, CVE-2017-2933,
CVE-2017-2934, CVE-2017-2935, CVE-2017-2936, CVE-2017-2937, CVE-2017-2938)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1411929 - CVE-2017-2925 CVE-2017-2926 CVE-2017-2927 CVE-2017-2928 CVE-2017-2930
CVE-2017-2931 CVE-2017-2932 CVE-2017-2933 CVE-2017-2934 CVE-2017-2935 CVE-2017-2936 CVE-2017-2937 CVE-2017-2938 flash-plugin: multiple code execution issues fixed in APSB17-02
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
flash-plugin-24.0.0.194-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
flash-plugin-24.0.0.194-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
flash-plugin-24.0.0.194-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
flash-plugin-24.0.0.194-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
flash-plugin-24.0.0.194-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
x86_64:
flash-plugin-24.0.0.194-1.el6_8.i686.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2925
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2926
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2927
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2928
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2930
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2931
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2932
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2933
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2934
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2935
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2936
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2937
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-2938
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical
https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/flash-player/apsb17-02.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYdfJ/XlSAg2UNWIIRAsNHAKCrlcYaBmSYZ/8vlx3tDvSILA9GygCeJKZQ
KfSBeTmt1CjZsJdMAGUad/0=
=RlPf
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
