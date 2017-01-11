|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3167-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 11:45
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3167-2
January 11, 2017
linux-ti-omap4 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-ti-omap4: Linux kernel for OMAP4
Details:
Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the KVM implementation in the Linux kernel
did not properly initialize the Code Segment (CS) in certain error cases. A
local attacker could use this to expose sensitive information (kernel
memory). (CVE-2016-9756)
Baozeng Ding discovered a race condition that could lead to a use-after-
free in the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem of the Linux
kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(system crash). (CVE-2016-9794)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.2.0-1498-omap4 3.2.0-1498.125
linux-image-omap4 3.2.0.1498.93
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3167-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3167-1
CVE-2016-9756, CVE-2016-9794
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-ti-omap4/3.2.0-1498.125
|
|