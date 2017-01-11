Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3167-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 11:45
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9756
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9794

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3167-2
January 11, 2017

linux-ti-omap4 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux-ti-omap4: Linux kernel for OMAP4

Details:

Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the KVM implementation in the Linux kernel
did not properly initialize the Code Segment (CS) in certain error cases. A
local attacker could use this to expose sensitive information (kernel
memory). (CVE-2016-9756)

Baozeng Ding discovered a race condition that could lead to a use-after-
free in the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem of the Linux
kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(system crash). (CVE-2016-9794)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.2.0-1498-omap4    3.2.0-1498.125
  linux-image-omap4               3.2.0.1498.93

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3167-2
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3167-1
  CVE-2016-9756, CVE-2016-9794

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-ti-omap4/3.2.0-1498.125


