Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: USN-3167-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 11:47
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9756
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9794

Originalnachricht

 

--===============0955228742771538369==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
	protocol="application/pgp-signature";
 boundary="WIyZ46R2i8wDzkSu"
Content-Disposition: inline


--WIyZ46R2i8wDzkSu
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3167-1
January 11, 2017

linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel

Details:

Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the KVM implementation in the Linux
kernel did not properly initialize the Code Segment (CS) in certain
error cases. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive
information (kernel memory).

Baozeng Ding discovered a race condition that could lead to a use-after-
free in the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem of the Linux
kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(system crash). (CVE-2016-9794)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  linux-image-3.2.0-120-generic   3.2.0-120.163
  linux-image-3.2.0-120-generic-pae  3.2.0-120.163
  linux-image-3.2.0-120-highbank  3.2.0-120.163
  linux-image-3.2.0-120-omap      3.2.0-120.163
  linux-image-3.2.0-120-powerpc-smp  3.2.0-120.163
  linux-image-3.2.0-120-powerpc64-smp  3.2.0-120.163
  linux-image-3.2.0-120-virtual   3.2.0-120.163
  linux-image-generic             3.2.0.120.135
  linux-image-generic-pae         3.2.0.120.135
  linux-image-highbank            3.2.0.120.135
  linux-image-omap                3.2.0.120.135
  linux-image-powerpc-smp         3.2.0.120.135
  linux-image-powerpc64-smp       3.2.0.120.135
  linux-image-virtual             3.2.0.120.135

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3167-1
  CVE-2016-9756, CVE-2016-9794

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-120.163


--WIyZ46R2i8wDzkSu
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
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=Dic6
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--WIyZ46R2i8wDzkSu--


--===============0955228742771538369==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline

-- 
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce

--===============0955228742771538369==--
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

0
Fe­do­ra wech­selt vom In­tel-Gra­fik­kar­ten­-T­rei­ber zu Ker­nel-Mo­des­et­ting

0
Apa­che Beam und Eagle wer­den Top­le­vel-Pro­jek­te

0
Ani­ma­ti­ons­-Soft­ware Syn­fig Stu­dio 1.2.0 mit neuer Ren­der-En­gi­ne

3
»Ci­vi­liza­t­i­on VI« für Linux be­stä­tigt

2
Di­gi­kam 5.4.0 ver­bes­sert Vi­deo-Un­ter­stüt­zung

5
In­ner­sour­ce: Open-Sour­ce-P­rin­zi­pi­en für die in­ter­ne Ent­wick­lung

12
Min-Brow­ser macht sei­nem Namen alle Ehre

0
FSFE legt Jah­res­be­richt 2016 vor

0
KaOS 2017.01 frischt Um­ge­bung auf

2
Irssi 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung