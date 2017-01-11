Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3167-1

January 11, 2017



linux vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the KVM implementation in the Linux

kernel did not properly initialize the Code Segment (CS) in certain

error cases. A local attacker could use this to expose sensitive

information (kernel memory).



Baozeng Ding discovered a race condition that could lead to a use-after-

free in the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem of the Linux

kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service

(system crash). (CVE-2016-9794)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.2.0-120-generic 3.2.0-120.163

linux-image-3.2.0-120-generic-pae 3.2.0-120.163

linux-image-3.2.0-120-highbank 3.2.0-120.163

linux-image-3.2.0-120-omap 3.2.0-120.163

linux-image-3.2.0-120-powerpc-smp 3.2.0-120.163

linux-image-3.2.0-120-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0-120.163

linux-image-3.2.0-120-virtual 3.2.0-120.163

linux-image-generic 3.2.0.120.135

linux-image-generic-pae 3.2.0.120.135

linux-image-highbank 3.2.0.120.135

linux-image-omap 3.2.0.120.135

linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.2.0.120.135

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.2.0.120.135

linux-image-virtual 3.2.0.120.135



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3167-1

CVE-2016-9756, CVE-2016-9794



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.2.0-120.163





