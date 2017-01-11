Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



--===============4680737510490368540==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="DrWhICOqskFTAXiy"

Content-Disposition: inline





--DrWhICOqskFTAXiy

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3168-2

January 11, 2017



linux-lts-trusty vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux-lts-trusty: Linux hardware enablement kernel from Trusty for Precise



Details:



USN-3168-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel for Ubuntu 14.04

LTS. This update provides the corresponding updates for the Linux

Hardware Enablement (HWE) kernel from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS for Ubuntu

12.04 LTS.



Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the KVM implementation in the Linux kernel

did not properly initialize the Code Segment (CS) in certain error cases. A

local attacker could use this to expose sensitive information (kernel

memory). (CVE-2016-9756)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that signed integer overflows existed in the

setsockopt() system call when handling the SO_SNDBUFFORCE and

SO_RCVBUFFORCE options. A local attacker with the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash or memory

corruption). (CVE-2016-9793)



Baozeng Ding discovered a race condition that could lead to a use-after-

free in the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem of the Linux

kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service

(system crash). (CVE-2016-9794)



Baozeng Ding discovered a double free in the netlink_dump() function in the

Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service

(system crash). (CVE-2016-9806)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

linux-image-3.13.0-107-generic 3.13.0-107.154~precise1

linux-image-3.13.0-107-generic-lpae 3.13.0-107.154~precise1

linux-image-generic-lpae-lts-trusty 3.13.0.107.98

linux-image-generic-lts-trusty 3.13.0.107.98



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3168-2

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3168-1

CVE-2016-9756, CVE-2016-9793, CVE-2016-9794, CVE-2016-9806



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-lts-trusty/3.13.0-107.154~precise1





--DrWhICOqskFTAXiy

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYdfnxAAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0PdMP/3WsjLgpcFgkMxjapqQ/YxZ7

33a/80djQOsBGEu5IEDWktB7B7+by40/+9W7qcWoJILgpqjHKsFXQLZPqHqgsmH8

h5qx7u4KoqbhoxFssDvun2BedQ+i3+zyf63dvdbhm0qnvyqqj9HWzpFC9AIsJBRE

7vfLplfbTZY6uyg/yONcwwYpSdNB2WOL4pxxSqbiPu8YvbxFAzHcQGjgg9n1V4O4

hsYKL1iMhEsNF/IxjSunkIlovjWUqIoQb4s3ajtmxdTtfEM4nrLuLgX8Vfn/UphU

+63TR2mtwpH1mQHGuM22QtHBalfN7uBNIhsYA26lxd+OJlfVXJGOTZts3k4LadPS

RX/2p7KylnxGcjlsSqfEaZwH3TM+rEFSJI46NmbabuyRyOiG1fl1fkekYS/5e44U

eUqaMBTfwQ4uMSxZsoNYyqayq/V47bXH2LtLcqmrco9Hz36pwvsXE1Ay0njoRoxv

A2ZV4RxTXP12JzhTDRkrgg16IJ/ylYFMisLXAHX8tRNCYzgO7RJPmVHjS6NNwxKs

YMOayvnlIDNSCdow8K7EIlNJB5C113a5ZOPHafRiGAa9DOa3NBKlajZQUEOx1qXg

Un8oMn/ol0Jv10nLy8PguTROY1FMIxvfA0kxgCDpHziZoozW4rYHKfo5EkozT2dT

H746ipyHLIsM6qjpGUEr

=aOFx

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--DrWhICOqskFTAXiy--





--===============4680737510490368540==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============4680737510490368540==--

