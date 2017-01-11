|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|ID:
|USN-3168-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 11:50
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9794
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9756
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9793
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9806
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3168-1
January 11, 2017
linux vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux: Linux kernel
Details:
Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the KVM implementation in the Linux kernel
did not properly initialize the Code Segment (CS) in certain error cases. A
local attacker could use this to expose sensitive information (kernel
memory). (CVE-2016-9756)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that signed integer overflows existed in the
setsockopt() system call when handling the SO_SNDBUFFORCE and
SO_RCVBUFFORCE options. A local attacker with the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash or memory
corruption). (CVE-2016-9793)
Baozeng Ding discovered a race condition that could lead to a use-after-
free in the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem of the Linux
kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(system crash). (CVE-2016-9794)
Baozeng Ding discovered a double free in the netlink_dump() function in the
Linux kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(system crash). (CVE-2016-9806)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
linux-image-3.13.0-107-generic 3.13.0-107.154
linux-image-3.13.0-107-generic-lpae 3.13.0-107.154
linux-image-3.13.0-107-lowlatency 3.13.0-107.154
linux-image-3.13.0-107-powerpc-e500 3.13.0-107.154
linux-image-3.13.0-107-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0-107.154
linux-image-3.13.0-107-powerpc-smp 3.13.0-107.154
linux-image-3.13.0-107-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0-107.154
linux-image-3.13.0-107-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0-107.154
linux-image-generic 3.13.0.107.115
linux-image-generic-lpae 3.13.0.107.115
linux-image-lowlatency 3.13.0.107.115
linux-image-powerpc-e500 3.13.0.107.115
linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 3.13.0.107.115
linux-image-powerpc-smp 3.13.0.107.115
linux-image-powerpc64-emb 3.13.0.107.115
linux-image-powerpc64-smp 3.13.0.107.115
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3168-1
CVE-2016-9756, CVE-2016-9793, CVE-2016-9794, CVE-2016-9806
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/3.13.0-107.154
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--jousvV0MzM2p6OtC--
--
|