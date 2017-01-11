Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux



--===============7835267849173287778==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="y2zxS2PfCDLh6JVG"

Content-Disposition: inline





--y2zxS2PfCDLh6JVG

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Disposition: inline



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3169-1

January 11, 2017



linux vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the KVM implementation in the Linux kernel

did not properly initialize the Code Segment (CS) in certain error cases. A

local attacker could use this to expose sensitive information (kernel

memory). (CVE-2016-9756)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that signed integer overflows existed in the

setsockopt() system call when handling the SO_SNDBUFFORCE and

SO_RCVBUFFORCE options. A local attacker with the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash or memory

corruption). (CVE-2016-9793)



Baozeng Ding discovered a race condition that could lead to a use-after-

free in the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem of the Linux

kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service

(system crash). (CVE-2016-9794)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

linux-image-4.4.0-59-generic 4.4.0-59.80

linux-image-4.4.0-59-generic-lpae 4.4.0-59.80

linux-image-4.4.0-59-lowlatency 4.4.0-59.80

linux-image-4.4.0-59-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0-59.80

linux-image-4.4.0-59-powerpc-smp 4.4.0-59.80

linux-image-4.4.0-59-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0-59.80

linux-image-4.4.0-59-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0-59.80

linux-image-generic 4.4.0.59.62

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.4.0.59.62

linux-image-lowlatency 4.4.0.59.62

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.4.0.59.62

linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.4.0.59.62

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.4.0.59.62

linux-image-powerpc64-smp 4.4.0.59.62



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3169-1

CVE-2016-9756, CVE-2016-9793, CVE-2016-9794



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.4.0-59.80





--y2zxS2PfCDLh6JVG

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYdfn+AAoJEC8Jno0AXoH0X6sP/2HocuXeERrzlgs2cjQZR0h4

kcd3VgnQvLK87M0hQvBij1FZkCcMvGf3MiN34F+Kk9XWPSLHhbDvdQOiFIB2h+Un

bCbRNB5cVJbIG8VPpu2IlP9ZEKWdMurku9gkfvvMMfNQ657ilZrg9fF8P9z4aElN

zj7aBQgqfgXjNmpjsnVwblk6GNWzrozM6/0lM1Df+8s14DFh+M0+D2eFe0AcL65c

AHGQX7QoJXL0OT6y9cmcPO9VWBFWyQ9AnY5cBgs7s74PVemNopx3rTsqgLQhFTiR

K7HNL+HhQkgkBKMhn6YhpDzr8hXfN5AwSkfAsCzDSDtSpobme6HJNcpi/lHANk6B

BDD5krFJHhlCQMQ3X/3NqkFMWhjoXpWoaEndWLJIo1fu8FgJaHTN+btG59Tno7HW

cKl13DzBtMYR0g8FPEIAzBtCRg6gSKdLphGwCEXWmJgQwg89wecGEPDzXXkXsHmq

f4CoLlmZbToW7t6mxefOvdawc+QtV8cl1dAESo5PUDNRre9uwQWLDOkBTUQtEY34

+aP/bPq183OJNZodDyH7ppa8X9eRE1vMrHGFWq1tyMgRiFF8L2FzxeZWkcjZ1B2z

BboGrdXVGOFE6IdyJYBVqE5IEXSmL2edy52zX+kh3yNthbbJpRizArjsL5E/Og7v

FsMHu2pwCtLerLRCBPgK

=FiBK

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--y2zxS2PfCDLh6JVG--





--===============7835267849173287778==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============7835267849173287778==--

