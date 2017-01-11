|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3169-3
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 11:53
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9793
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9794
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============2471747376162429344==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="1XWsVB21DFCvn2e8"
Content-Disposition: inline
--1XWsVB21DFCvn2e8
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3169-3
January 11, 2017
linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
Details:
Baozeng Ding discovered a race condition that could lead to a use-after-
free in the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem of the Linux
kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(system crash). (CVE-2016-9794)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that signed integer overflows existed in the
setsockopt() system call when handling the SO_SNDBUFFORCE and
SO_RCVBUFFORCE options. A local attacker with the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash or memory
corruption). (CVE-2016-9793)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1040-raspi2 4.4.0-1040.47
linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0.1040.39
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3169-3
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3169-1
CVE-2016-9793, CVE-2016-9794
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1040.47
--1XWsVB21DFCvn2e8
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1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=pRJU
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--1XWsVB21DFCvn2e8--
--===============2471747376162429344==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============2471747376162429344==--
|
|