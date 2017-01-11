Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3169-3
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 11:53
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9793
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9794
Update von: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3169-3
January 11, 2017

linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2

Details:

Baozeng Ding discovered a race condition that could lead to a use-after-
free in the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem of the Linux
kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(system crash). (CVE-2016-9794)

Andrey Konovalov discovered that signed integer overflows existed in the
setsockopt() system call when handling the SO_SNDBUFFORCE and
SO_RCVBUFFORCE options. A local attacker with the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash or memory
corruption). (CVE-2016-9793)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  linux-image-4.4.0-1040-raspi2   4.4.0-1040.47
  linux-image-raspi2              4.4.0.1040.39

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3169-3
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3169-1
  CVE-2016-9793, CVE-2016-9794

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.4.0-1040.47


