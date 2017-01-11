|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3169-4
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 11:55
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9794
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9793
|Update von:
|Mehrere Probleme in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3169-4
January 11, 2017
linux-snapdragon vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-snapdragon: Linux kernel for Snapdragon Processors
Details:
Baozeng Ding discovered a race condition that could lead to a use-after-
free in the Advanced Linux Sound Architecture (ALSA) subsystem of the Linux
kernel. A local attacker could use this to cause a denial of service
(system crash). (CVE-2016-9794)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that signed integer overflows existed in the
setsockopt() system call when handling the SO_SNDBUFFORCE and
SO_RCVBUFFORCE options. A local attacker with the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash or memory
corruption). (CVE-2016-9793)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
linux-image-4.4.0-1044-snapdragon 4.4.0-1044.48
linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0.1044.36
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3169-4
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3169-1
CVE-2016-9793, CVE-2016-9794
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-snapdragon/4.4.0-1044.48
|
|