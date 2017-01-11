Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3170-1

January 11, 2017



linux vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.



Software Description:

- linux: Linux kernel



Details:



Dmitry Vyukov discovered that the KVM implementation in the Linux kernel

did not properly initialize the Code Segment (CS) in certain error cases. A

local attacker could use this to expose sensitive information (kernel

memory). (CVE-2016-9756)



Andrey Konovalov discovered that signed integer overflows existed in the

setsockopt() system call when handling the SO_SNDBUFFORCE and

SO_RCVBUFFORCE options. A local attacker with the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability

could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash or memory

corruption). (CVE-2016-9793)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

linux-image-4.8.0-34-generic 4.8.0-34.36

linux-image-4.8.0-34-generic-lpae 4.8.0-34.36

linux-image-4.8.0-34-lowlatency 4.8.0-34.36

linux-image-4.8.0-34-powerpc-e500mc 4.8.0-34.36

linux-image-4.8.0-34-powerpc-smp 4.8.0-34.36

linux-image-4.8.0-34-powerpc64-emb 4.8.0-34.36

linux-image-generic 4.8.0.34.43

linux-image-generic-lpae 4.8.0.34.43

linux-image-lowlatency 4.8.0.34.43

linux-image-powerpc-e500mc 4.8.0.34.43

linux-image-powerpc-smp 4.8.0.34.43

linux-image-powerpc64-emb 4.8.0.34.43



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have

been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and

reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.

Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages

(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,

linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform

this as well.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3170-1

CVE-2016-9756, CVE-2016-9793



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux/4.8.0-34.36





