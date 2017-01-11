Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
ID: USN-3170-2
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 12:00
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9919
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9793
Update von: Zwei Probleme in Linux

Originalnachricht

 

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3170-2
January 11, 2017

linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.

Software Description:
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2

Details:

Andrey Konovalov discovered that the ipv6 icmp implementation in the Linux
kernel did not properly check data structures on send. A remote attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9919)

Andrey Konovalov discovered that signed integer overflows existed in the
setsockopt() system call when handling the SO_SNDBUFFORCE and
SO_RCVBUFFORCE options. A local attacker with the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash or memory
corruption). (CVE-2016-9793)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  linux-image-4.8.0-1022-raspi2   4.8.0-1022.25
  linux-image-raspi2              4.8.0.1022.25

After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.

ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3170-2
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3170-1
  CVE-2016-9793, CVE-2016-9919

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.8.0-1022.25


