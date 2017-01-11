|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|USN-3170-2
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 12:00
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9919
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9793
|Update von:
|Zwei Probleme in Linux
|
Originalnachricht
|
--===============3449033515443511706==
Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;
protocol="application/pgp-signature";
boundary="8jNwmpfkpox/fiJK"
Content-Disposition: inline
--8jNwmpfkpox/fiJK
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Disposition: inline
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3170-2
January 11, 2017
linux-raspi2 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in the kernel.
Software Description:
- linux-raspi2: Linux kernel for Raspberry Pi 2
Details:
Andrey Konovalov discovered that the ipv6 icmp implementation in the Linux
kernel did not properly check data structures on send. A remote attacker
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash). (CVE-2016-9919)
Andrey Konovalov discovered that signed integer overflows existed in the
setsockopt() system call when handling the SO_SNDBUFFORCE and
SO_RCVBUFFORCE options. A local attacker with the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability
could use this to cause a denial of service (system crash or memory
corruption). (CVE-2016-9793)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
linux-image-4.8.0-1022-raspi2 4.8.0-1022.25
linux-image-raspi2 4.8.0.1022.25
After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make
all the necessary changes.
ATTENTION: Due to an unavoidable ABI change the kernel updates have
been given a new version number, which requires you to recompile and
reinstall all third party kernel modules you might have installed.
Unless you manually uninstalled the standard kernel metapackages
(e.g. linux-generic, linux-generic-lts-RELEASE, linux-virtual,
linux-powerpc), a standard system upgrade will automatically perform
this as well.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3170-2
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3170-1
CVE-2016-9793, CVE-2016-9919
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/linux-raspi2/4.8.0-1022.25
--8jNwmpfkpox/fiJK
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1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=erk9
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--8jNwmpfkpox/fiJK--
--===============3449033515443511706==
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Content-Disposition: inline
--
ubuntu-security-announce mailing list
ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com
Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce
--===============3449033515443511706==--
|
|