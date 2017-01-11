Login
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in NTFS-3G
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Überschreiben von Dateien in NTFS-3G
ID: 201701-19
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 16:48
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3202
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201603-04

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-19
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: NTFS-3G: Privilege escalation
     Date: January 11, 2017
     Bugs: #550970
       ID: 201701-19

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in NTFS-3G allows local users to gain root privileges.

Background
==========

NTFS-3G is a stable, full-featured, read-write NTFS driver for various
operating systems.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-fs/ntfs3g              < 2016.2.22              >= 2016.2.22 

Description
===========

NTFS-3G is affected by the same vulnerability as reported in "GLSA
201603-04" when the bundled fuse-lite implementation is used.

Impact
======

A local user could gain root privileges.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time. However, on Gentoo when the
"external-fuse" USE flag is set or the "suid" USE flag is not
 set then
NTFS-3G is not affected. Both of these cases are the default
configuration.

Resolution
==========

All NTFS-3G users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-fs/ntfs3g-2016.2.22"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3202
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3202
[ 2 ] GLSA 201603-04
      https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201603-04

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-19

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


