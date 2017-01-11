Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in NTFS-3G

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-19

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: NTFS-3G: Privilege escalation

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #550970

ID: 201701-19



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in NTFS-3G allows local users to gain root privileges.



Background

==========



NTFS-3G is a stable, full-featured, read-write NTFS driver for various

operating systems.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-fs/ntfs3g < 2016.2.22 >= 2016.2.22



Description

===========



NTFS-3G is affected by the same vulnerability as reported in "GLSA

201603-04" when the bundled fuse-lite implementation is used.



Impact

======



A local user could gain root privileges.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time. However, on Gentoo when the

"external-fuse" USE flag is set or the "suid" USE flag is not

set then

NTFS-3G is not affected. Both of these cases are the default

configuration.



Resolution

==========



All NTFS-3G users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-fs/ntfs3g-2016.2.22"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3202

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3202

[ 2 ] GLSA 201603-04

https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201603-04



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-19



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





