Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in NTFS-3G
Sicherheit: Überschreiben von Dateien in NTFS-3G
|Überschreiben von Dateien in NTFS-3G
|201701-19
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 16:48
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3202
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201603-04
Originalnachricht
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-19
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: NTFS-3G: Privilege escalation
Date: January 11, 2017
Bugs: #550970
ID: 201701-19
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in NTFS-3G allows local users to gain root privileges.
Background
==========
NTFS-3G is a stable, full-featured, read-write NTFS driver for various
operating systems.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sys-fs/ntfs3g < 2016.2.22 >= 2016.2.22
Description
===========
NTFS-3G is affected by the same vulnerability as reported in "GLSA
201603-04" when the bundled fuse-lite implementation is used.
Impact
======
A local user could gain root privileges.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time. However, on Gentoo when the
"external-fuse" USE flag is set or the "suid" USE flag is not
set then
NTFS-3G is not affected. Both of these cases are the default
configuration.
Resolution
==========
All NTFS-3G users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-fs/ntfs3g-2016.2.22"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3202
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3202
[ 2 ] GLSA 201603-04
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201603-04
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-19
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|