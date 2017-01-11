|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in D-BUS
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in D-BUS
|ID:
|201701-20
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 16:49
|Referenzen:
|https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201503-02
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: D-Bus: Format string vulnerability
Date: January 11, 2017
Bugs: #596772
ID: 201701-20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability has been found in D-Bus possibly resulting in a local
Denial of Service.
Background
==========
D-Bus is a message bus system, a simple way for applications to talk to
one another.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sys-apps/dbus < 1.10.12 >= 1.10.12
Description
===========
It was discovered that D-Bus incorrectly handles certain format
strings.
The impact of this new vulnerability is believed to not be exploitable
if D-Bus is patched against CVE-2015-0245. The previous vulnerability
(CVE-2015-0245) was addressed in GLSA-201503-02 referenced below.
Impact
======
A local attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition or possibly
execute arbitrary code.
Workaround
==========
The vulnerable D-Bus interface is intended only for use by systemd
running as root.
The administrator can install a policy which denies sending from
org.freedesktop.systemd1.Activator" to D-Bus. This will prevent
non-root attackers from reaching the interface in order to exercise
this flaw.
Resolution
==========
All D-Bus users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/dbus-1.10.12"
References
==========
[ 1 ] GLSA-201503-02
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201503-02
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-20
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|