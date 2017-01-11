Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in D-BUS
Name: Pufferüberlauf in D-BUS
ID: 201701-20
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 16:49
Referenzen: https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201503-02

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-20
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: D-Bus: Format string vulnerability
     Date: January 11, 2017
     Bugs: #596772
       ID: 201701-20

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability has been found in D-Bus possibly resulting in a local
Denial of Service.

Background
==========

D-Bus is a message bus system, a simple way for applications to talk to
one another.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-apps/dbus               < 1.10.12                 >= 1.10.12 

Description
===========

It was discovered that D-Bus incorrectly handles certain format
strings.

The impact of this new vulnerability is believed to not be exploitable
if D-Bus is patched against CVE-2015-0245. The previous vulnerability
(CVE-2015-0245) was addressed in GLSA-201503-02 referenced below.

Impact
======

A local attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition or possibly
execute arbitrary code.

Workaround
==========

The vulnerable D-Bus interface is intended only for use by systemd
running as root.

The administrator can install a policy which denies sending from 
org.freedesktop.systemd1.Activator" to D-Bus. This will prevent
non-root attackers from reaching the interface in order to exercise
this flaw.

Resolution
==========

All D-Bus users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/dbus-1.10.12"

References
==========

[ 1 ] GLSA-201503-02
      https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201503-02

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-20

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


