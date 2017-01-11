Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in D-BUS

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--jbhG93LCv15L8UmadVicwfOOggELhWGNe

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="0hI3hRUSMPig3GMc9jQv0gXMf1I97Debe"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <d08fe11e-fc69-e443-5f1e-830e84b1eda6@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-20 ] D-Bus: Format string vulnerability



--0hI3hRUSMPig3GMc9jQv0gXMf1I97Debe

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------530F6412CEDA44F80CA32DE0"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------530F6412CEDA44F80CA32DE0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-20

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: D-Bus: Format string vulnerability

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #596772

ID: 201701-20



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability has been found in D-Bus possibly resulting in a local

Denial of Service.



Background

==========



D-Bus is a message bus system, a simple way for applications to talk to

one another.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-apps/dbus < 1.10.12 >= 1.10.12



Description

===========



It was discovered that D-Bus incorrectly handles certain format

strings.



The impact of this new vulnerability is believed to not be exploitable

if D-Bus is patched against CVE-2015-0245. The previous vulnerability

(CVE-2015-0245) was addressed in GLSA-201503-02 referenced below.



Impact

======



A local attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition or possibly

execute arbitrary code.



Workaround

==========



The vulnerable D-Bus interface is intended only for use by systemd

running as root.



The administrator can install a policy which denies sending from

org.freedesktop.systemd1.Activator" to D-Bus. This will prevent

non-root attackers from reaching the interface in order to exercise

this flaw.



Resolution

==========



All D-Bus users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/dbus-1.10.12"



References

==========



[ 1 ] GLSA-201503-02

https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201503-02



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-20



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------530F6412CEDA44F80CA32DE0

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-20

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: D-Bus: Format string vulnerability

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #596772

ID: 201701-20



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A vulnerability has been found in D-Bus possibly resulting in a local

Denial of Service.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



D-Bus is a message bus system, a simple way for applications to talk to

one another.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-apps/dbus < 1.10.12 >=3D

1.1=

0.12=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



It was discovered that D-Bus incorrectly handles certain format

strings.



The impact of this new vulnerability is believed to not be exploitable

if D-Bus is patched against CVE-2015-0245. The previous vulnerability

(CVE-2015-0245) was addressed in GLSA-201503-02 referenced below.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A local attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition or possibly

execute arbitrary code.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



The vulnerable D-Bus interface is intended only for use by systemd

running as root.



The administrator can install a policy which denies sending from=20

org.freedesktop.systemd1.Activator" to D-Bus. This will prevent

non-root attackers from reaching the interface in order to exercise

this flaw.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All D-Bus users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Dsys-apps/dbus-1.10.12"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] GLSA-201503-02

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.=

org/glsa/201503-02">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201503-02</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201701-20">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-20</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------530F6412CEDA44F80CA32DE0--



--0hI3hRUSMPig3GMc9jQv0gXMf1I97Debe--



--jbhG93LCv15L8UmadVicwfOOggELhWGNe

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYdiBOXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/tzwQAIKHusRhWIF2U1X5bV5mjDmX

eafELCep43QT5veUeZXaigINjht2Naiyb6pbAwpJ+21CPgNifWCjJSFKO4lB35hm

YduYzOZTHdsBwP12IKk0W9nySyg3gIgarLkXnyk17BOdG48tB40C3QMC7H9AzcoF

hsUa4DgooKqEc8YvcaFTcHbisZtmtL7Phmt1QyPdxBDfp6qEdij3k0dUpn1YdKSY

yq1HYQHGW7mU0AZMGvcGN4CvpZ3gL1b9FJtMpxRRHSeJ1krA4CxxdgEozpOzatFI

dehMxsfKyGtN7jpYMnWMNfgfMnKUzNScqcDIamdJqLe7olCH5DbO9SvAwjyRvhQd

IgaMypKfosExxPs9XI4/BNIaR6Y4sp9x9XUMYuc0PQ2C9V7ozCItuPly14hRoRm/

8ZGi7DgEu9EDuLIPmRNm4tm3ByfQXL0Ph9xdAmaeUSptmluqXwhnVUiS+z39Ur20

svRYgwop7d2/c4fU1p+e1cQKAy8Pa8snU8M1O7tWLkbtvRsF//Ekm2bkqbmwBQ4I

gbwj6d9FKb+lp7FCXWQR3Br2kOrfTqqza01b9l9jIvLYUEvmxo6p57qCVrSrPlF9

FNz9CzxfLEDw+aRe6TShOZ/MrQw+lKq877koH/pYhp2ArXXg565RbGOYY8jpMXlI

GBpyGBoGH4Xx/a4FFsk7

=dzhB

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--jbhG93LCv15L8UmadVicwfOOggELhWGNe--

