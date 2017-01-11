Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in expat

|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--kjL7jpu8poHKMsP3C58OWKhMFXbEgMuRH
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="59kGCA2Wtu9meK7GXiOX6QiiX0BgSORpN"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <ebe247b4-cba7-256c-1517-86f6c56b816f@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-21 ] Expat: Multiple vulnerabilities
--59kGCA2Wtu9meK7GXiOX6QiiX0BgSORpN
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
boundary="------------D4FE6E2CCD5EBB7687A51C92"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------D4FE6E2CCD5EBB7687A51C92
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-21
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Expat: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 11, 2017
Bugs: #458742, #555642, #577928, #583268, #585510
ID: 201701-21
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Expat, the worst of which
may allow execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Expat is a set of XML parsing libraries.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-libs/expat < 2.2.0-r1 >= 2.2.0-r1
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Expat. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted
XML file, could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process or cause a Denial of Service condition. This attack could also
be used against automated systems that arbitrarily process XML files.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Expat users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/expat-2.2.0-r1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2012-6702
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2012-6702
[ 2 ] CVE-2013-0340
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-0340
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-1283
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1283
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-0718
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0718
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-4472
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4472
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5300
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5300
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-21
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--------------D4FE6E2CCD5EBB7687A51C92
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Dutf=
-8">
</head>
<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
<p>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Du=
tf-8">
</p>
<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
=
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-21
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
<a
class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Expat: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 11, 2017
Bugs: #458742, #555642, #577928, #583268, #585510
ID: 201701-21
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Expat, the worst of which
may allow execution of arbitrary code.
Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Expat is a set of XML parsing libraries.
Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-libs/expat < 2.2.0-r1 >=3D
2.2.=
0-r1=20
Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Expat. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
A remote attacker, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted
XML file, could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process or cause a Denial of Service condition. This attack could also
be used against automated systems that arbitrarily process XML files.
Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
All Expat users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=3Ddev-libs/expat-2.2.0-r1"
References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
[ 1 ] CVE-2012-6702
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2012-6702">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
12-6702</a>
[ 2 ] CVE-2013-0340
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2013-0340">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
13-0340</a>
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-1283
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-1283">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
15-1283</a>
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-0718
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-0718">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
16-0718</a>
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-4472
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-4472">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
16-4472</a>
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5300
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-5300">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
16-5300</a>
Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201701-21">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-21</a>
Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.
License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
</body>
</html>
--------------D4FE6E2CCD5EBB7687A51C92--
--59kGCA2Wtu9meK7GXiOX6QiiX0BgSORpN--
--kjL7jpu8poHKMsP3C58OWKhMFXbEgMuRH
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYdiFlXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w
ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5
RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/k9wP/iuyxQWSbNYGE9ofrIk22YBP
1URBMxhkrMvfr7FuYWYinDj+3raNcP9OGlZpA9jenP9ENz/ZqaHwA7o7rgI9TEU0
Z66DxUgoDVS9VgH2tGiFlFwMyqvybxS9LdlswIcTQzVozI0ucv6xUMd9LkjbAcM3
pBMGK/JngXMp6SSnqi7dFMumoXRMgKMcO4E93SP9tvrZgb5ROFJ+F2po5QZ7NsLD
sU99lgiKhw3jIq7IdSdF7Q0fTSRyr8WzRXpfmNBqppQ3b9b5uzxlVpDtZ31U3dOw
GN4DrTyU0YREX+dOvCryNq4fgwmhL8eyFvr6GBeZ0Hk/wVgxVDNbTrBtOvGwSOqf
m8Bs2P2faHF6/KrCcH9evfSSy9EPXCNYhQw9qnRKWoD6AQ4ELsi356JtB6n5+uTS
LTcIYUJzz8hiOPLLXvpNGUhvEBiI0ps9Hk49moJiCwo+hDZiWMsFmBCswzYDq4ll
uRrx1VNtceP7EyaXZtAYSNnQ8j/hnvP6vBYJ0hjs1zIHlY1zJ1pZ1WGnavdYrDmo
MJaBbqc+VAuTrMlAawp/c6znpDYXzYBI9qhLWDNq3IPlB7PhlMRX6YepQP1VLwbD
VNJn7mFGtjfnUfAskrgcyKGcgdZvtYk4pvYBTWOggHuvLAlGTbw5LqH4LN9z2XvU
oSJecyBaJMIA/BRfdNFT
=6U8F
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--kjL7jpu8poHKMsP3C58OWKhMFXbEgMuRH--