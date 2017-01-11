Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in expat

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-21 ] Expat: Multiple vulnerabilities



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-21

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Expat: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #458742, #555642, #577928, #583268, #585510

ID: 201701-21



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Expat, the worst of which

may allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Expat is a set of XML parsing libraries.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-libs/expat < 2.2.0-r1 >= 2.2.0-r1



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Expat. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted

XML file, could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the

process or cause a Denial of Service condition. This attack could also

be used against automated systems that arbitrarily process XML files.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Expat users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/expat-2.2.0-r1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2012-6702

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2012-6702

[ 2 ] CVE-2013-0340

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-0340

[ 3 ] CVE-2015-1283

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1283

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-0718

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0718

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-4472

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4472

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5300

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5300



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-21



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





