Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in expat
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in expat
ID: 201701-21
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 16:53
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0718
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5300
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-0340
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1283
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2012-6702
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4472

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-21
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Expat: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 11, 2017
     Bugs: #458742, #555642, #577928, #583268, #585510
       ID: 201701-21

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Expat, the worst of which
may allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Expat is a set of XML parsing libraries.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-libs/expat              < 2.2.0-r1               >= 2.2.0-r1 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Expat. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker, by enticing a user to process a specially crafted
XML file, could execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the
process or cause a Denial of Service condition.  This attack could also
be used against automated systems that arbitrarily process XML files.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Expat users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/expat-2.2.0-r1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2012-6702
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2012-6702
[ 2 ] CVE-2013-0340
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2013-0340
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-1283
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1283
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-0718
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0718
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-4472
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4472
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5300
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5300

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-21

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--59kGCA2Wtu9meK7GXiOX6QiiX0BgSORpN--

Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
