Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in nginx

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--fxxA9TRehI6B9HWbb5RukuWOkv4lTvGm1

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="8HGQx3FXkJgOnBXoRKeGXUDmi9parrK99"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <08f0f46b-3622-3bb2-22e7-d86fe2d25e08@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-22 ] NGINX: Privilege escalation



--8HGQx3FXkJgOnBXoRKeGXUDmi9parrK99

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------49B7BE9E32D0501804EC986C"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------49B7BE9E32D0501804EC986C

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-22

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: NGINX: Privilege escalation

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #605008

ID: 201701-22



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Gentoo's NGINX ebuilds are vulnerable to privilege escalation due to

the way log files are handled.



Background

==========



nginx is a robust, small, and high performance HTTP and reverse proxy

server.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 www-servers/nginx < 1.10.2-r3 >= 1.10.2-r3



Description

===========



It was discovered that Gentoo's default NGINX installation applied

similar problematic permissions on "/var/log/nginx" as Debian

(DSA-3701) and is therefore vulnerable to the same attack described in

CVE-2016-1247.



Impact

======



A local attacker, who either is already NGINX's system user or belongs

to NGINX's group, could potentially escalate privileges.



Workaround

==========



Ensure that no untrusted user can create files in directories which are

used by NGINX (or an NGINX vhost) to store log files.



Resolution

==========



All NGINX users should upgrade to the latest ebuild revision:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-servers/nginx-1.10.2-r3"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-1247

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1247

[ 2 ] DSA-3701

https://www.debian.org/security/2016/dsa-3701

[ 3 ] Technical analysis

https://legalhackers.com/advisories/Nginx-Exploit-Deb-Root-PrivEsc-CVE-2016-1247.html



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-22



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------49B7BE9E32D0501804EC986C

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-22

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: NGINX: Privilege escalation

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #605008

ID: 201701-22



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Gentoo's NGINX ebuilds are vulnerable to privilege escalation due to

the way log files are handled.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



nginx is a robust, small, and high performance HTTP and reverse proxy

server.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 www-servers/nginx < 1.10.2-r3 >=3D

1.10.=

2-r3=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



It was discovered that Gentoo's default NGINX installation applied

similar problematic permissions on "/var/log/nginx" as Debian

(DSA-3701) and is therefore vulnerable to the same attack described in

CVE-2016-1247.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A local attacker, who either is already NGINX's system user or belongs

to NGINX's group, could potentially escalate privileges.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Ensure that no untrusted user can create files in directories which are

used by NGINX (or an NGINX vhost) to store log files.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All NGINX users should upgrade to the latest ebuild revision:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Dwww-servers/nginx-1.10.2-r3"=





References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-1247

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-1247">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-1247</a>

[ 2 ] DSA-3701

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://www.debian.org/s=

ecurity/2016/dsa-3701">https://www.debian.org/security/2016/dsa-3701</a>

[ 3 ] Technical analysis

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://legalhackers.com=

/advisories/Nginx-Exploit-Deb-Root-PrivEsc-CVE-2016-1247.html">https://le=

galhackers.com/advisories/Nginx-Exploit-Deb-Root-PrivEsc-CVE-2016-1247.ht=

ml</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201701-22">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-22</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------49B7BE9E32D0501804EC986C--



--8HGQx3FXkJgOnBXoRKeGXUDmi9parrK99--



--fxxA9TRehI6B9HWbb5RukuWOkv4lTvGm1

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYdiK2XxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/Kv8P/AlevB/aMYFwX5hy229J80rM

pa8RSpNBA1Eve0L9Q1lPXKXmzK+bpBTvJBwhfHesz5IdVwxgccI4USeWDoDFqved

B5WeHw2My75V+qvf8jEXdx4z2LPw4/+paL0l6IODmcMUii/1DdIUzHtIUmj+WMpU

0m2o8IDiDPTuAlfqlwVjoe8H2pNGap94Fe9QuZ2zLgGTMGScFolP6zDGAyru1Jax

HhiE7Pr6Q9Vswbb/Wn1n2wwqnaw+1EUW0Nn3sLBSj5fGht4u9J4/m3UUhPdpVwQP

i6b3NTtWBpKz8IGPd+f4aZw6Z4XM0598hD3IWprtFOcZ2Hv5uCorav0/rSV+nLUK

4R63zw5YM8X2pRoXIPp+IKkHXGlKsCbSmfdYvH0LBb1s6VoisB1x3MwidLF+dSJc

bemi7Lgoe1Xy8nxLZa+YoB5GyV/RZkXB2hp1J+USadpnfB4REpA+/WASoO3yhpLZ

JIQ+UJLQ3gdjNRqsX763cwW6Ii30g4fdmKgScyH0jQTbsZVHZ3D/eXirYiLNp/ix

kwTOCgNBXnIziBgQCtBdKpR6o+TJj0U2TlKT6ZnmyDdTcnHDlXfQonST7bAO8sKi

q1oaodV8aA/yPpSMfXmDU7ANduc1QDimflegWrfS/YcXtOoHnV02KHygR1dJMbEy

LTrXViUIlc1a8HFybQNq

=sEef

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--fxxA9TRehI6B9HWbb5RukuWOkv4lTvGm1--

