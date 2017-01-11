Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in botan
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in botan
ID: 201701-23
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 16:55
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2849
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2850

Originalnachricht

 
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <0d9f3613-48a8-d947-be39-afc9da9eacf8@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-23 ] Botan: Multiple vulnerabilities

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-23
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Botan: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 11, 2017
     Bugs: #581324
       ID: 201701-23

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Botan, the worst of which
might allow remote attackers to obtain ECDSA secret keys.

Background
==========

Botan (Japanese for peony) is a cryptography library written in C++11.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-libs/botan              < 1.10.13                 >= 1.10.13 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Botan. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker might obtain ECDSA secret keys via a timing
side-channel attack or could possibly bypass TLS policy.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Botan users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/botan-1.10.13"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2849
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2849
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2850
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2850

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-23

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


