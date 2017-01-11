|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in botan
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in botan
|ID:
|201701-23
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 16:55
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2849
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2850
Originalnachricht
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-23
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Botan: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 11, 2017
Bugs: #581324
ID: 201701-23
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Botan, the worst of which
might allow remote attackers to obtain ECDSA secret keys.
Background
==========
Botan (Japanese for peony) is a cryptography library written in C++11.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-libs/botan < 1.10.13 >= 1.10.13
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Botan. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker might obtain ECDSA secret keys via a timing
side-channel attack or could possibly bypass TLS policy.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Botan users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/botan-1.10.13"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2849
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2849
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2850
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2850
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-23
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
