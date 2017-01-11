Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in LibVNCServer
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for LibVNCServer
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:0104-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1017711 #1017712 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9941 CVE-2016-9942
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   LibVNCServer was updated to fix two security issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2016-9941: Heap-based buffer overflow in rfbproto.c allowed remote
     servers to cause a denial of service (application crash) or possibly
     execute arbitrary code via a crafted FramebufferUpdate message
     containing a subrectangle outside of the client drawing area
     (bsc#1017711)
   - CVE-2016-9942: Heap-based buffer overflow in ultra.c allowed remote
     servers to cause a denial of service (application crash) or possibly
     execute arbitrary code via a crafted FramebufferUpdate message with the
     Ultra type tile, such that the LZO payload decompressed length exceeds
     what is specified by the tile dimensions (bsc#1017712)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch sdksp4-LibVNCServer-12932=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch slessp4-LibVNCServer-12932=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:

      zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-LibVNCServer-12932=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
 s390x x86_64):

      LibVNCServer-devel-0.9.1-159.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      LibVNCServer-0.9.1-159.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):

      LibVNCServer-debuginfo-0.9.1-159.1
      LibVNCServer-debugsource-0.9.1-159.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9941.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9942.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017711
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017712

