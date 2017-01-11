Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in LibVNCServer

SUSE Security Update: Security update for LibVNCServer

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0104-1

Rating: important

References: #1017711 #1017712

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9941 CVE-2016-9942

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





LibVNCServer was updated to fix two security issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2016-9941: Heap-based buffer overflow in rfbproto.c allowed remote

servers to cause a denial of service (application crash) or possibly

execute arbitrary code via a crafted FramebufferUpdate message

containing a subrectangle outside of the client drawing area

(bsc#1017711)

- CVE-2016-9942: Heap-based buffer overflow in ultra.c allowed remote

servers to cause a denial of service (application crash) or possibly

execute arbitrary code via a crafted FramebufferUpdate message with the

Ultra type tile, such that the LZO payload decompressed length exceeds

what is specified by the tile dimensions (bsc#1017712)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-LibVNCServer-12932=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-LibVNCServer-12932=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-LibVNCServer-12932=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64

s390x x86_64):



LibVNCServer-devel-0.9.1-159.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



LibVNCServer-0.9.1-159.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



LibVNCServer-debuginfo-0.9.1-159.1

LibVNCServer-debugsource-0.9.1-159.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9941.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9942.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017711

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017712



