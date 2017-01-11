|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in LibVNCServer
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in LibVNCServer
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0104-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 16:56
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9941
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9942
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for LibVNCServer
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0104-1
Rating: important
References: #1017711 #1017712
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9941 CVE-2016-9942
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
LibVNCServer was updated to fix two security issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-9941: Heap-based buffer overflow in rfbproto.c allowed remote
servers to cause a denial of service (application crash) or possibly
execute arbitrary code via a crafted FramebufferUpdate message
containing a subrectangle outside of the client drawing area
(bsc#1017711)
- CVE-2016-9942: Heap-based buffer overflow in ultra.c allowed remote
servers to cause a denial of service (application crash) or possibly
execute arbitrary code via a crafted FramebufferUpdate message with the
Ultra type tile, such that the LZO payload decompressed length exceeds
what is specified by the tile dimensions (bsc#1017712)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-LibVNCServer-12932=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-LibVNCServer-12932=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-LibVNCServer-12932=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
s390x x86_64):
LibVNCServer-devel-0.9.1-159.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
LibVNCServer-0.9.1-159.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
LibVNCServer-debuginfo-0.9.1-159.1
LibVNCServer-debugsource-0.9.1-159.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9941.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9942.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017711
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1017712
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|