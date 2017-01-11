Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PgBouncer

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--G38RK6XNMV9KmgC8MOiU12tSc13Ut5cfq

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="6Pil66PpmPnNJIEK4gblKxOCoHLo5QoBK"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <e63845a8-1688-6578-c22f-9ced0e7495be@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-24 ] PgBouncer: Multiple vulnerabilities



--6Pil66PpmPnNJIEK4gblKxOCoHLo5QoBK

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------ADFF45391BBBB3A55464FB46"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------ADFF45391BBBB3A55464FB46

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-24

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: PgBouncer: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #550124, #600184

ID: 201701-24



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in PgBouncer, the worst of

which may allow an attacker to bypass authentication.



Background

==========



PgBouncer is a lightweight connection pooler for PostgreSQL.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-db/pgbouncer < 1.7.2 >= 1.7.2



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in PgBouncer. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker might send a specially crafted package possibly

resulting in a Denial of Service condition. Furthermore, a remote

attacker might bypass authentication in configurations using the

"auth_user" feature.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All PgBouncer users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/pgbouncer-1.7.2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-4054

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4054

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-6817

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6817



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-24



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------ADFF45391BBBB3A55464FB46

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-24

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: PgBouncer: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #550124, #600184

ID: 201701-24



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in PgBouncer, the worst of

which may allow an attacker to bypass authentication.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



PgBouncer is a lightweight connection pooler for PostgreSQL.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-db/pgbouncer < 1.7.2 >=3D

1=

=2E7.2=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in PgBouncer. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker might send a specially crafted package possibly

resulting in a Denial of Service condition. Furthermore, a remote

attacker might bypass authentication in configurations using the

"auth_user" feature.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All PgBouncer users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Ddev-db/pgbouncer-1.7.2"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-4054

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-4054">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

15-4054</a>

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-6817

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-6817">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

15-6817</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201701-24">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-24</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------ADFF45391BBBB3A55464FB46--



--6Pil66PpmPnNJIEK4gblKxOCoHLo5QoBK--



--G38RK6XNMV9KmgC8MOiU12tSc13Ut5cfq

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYdiQpXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/eTcP/1AyUl16pcR6hr9b0oBAPkqK

VDrTH3+RyGQ0dm3u7vg13TT6ruZwpAYz63ldn7HIio8aI2NRtwjwn2xFpBMUW9Fr

fQ82msCjacovzyyRkdYQa1sQakVL8FLj0l1wnQnr8uGVYdqx1hpA939WuVucB9zw

GS+GmqWewGlq5ZKQMQm0yj5DwuG2ugcgGc3ziXM+ejbmJJxLwkMJhxqpvDtOvtdf

gU+CpA+mFcS4tV+/U4bIhIuxNLgR6IdJP0RK0aG/UX6OPL5Fa3RgMW0vRkTYlLvE

Fk4NlxqoVbFQ/igR0ZovTPVF6MaHJ5x5/TGm8Zh0HSwjHmjU0ybx/pCmg9hOFy83

dJWYM51ioV1E7EL9OVZtXn4jmGhOaPeE12GgBhJz4yARKAitaXUj0njVqXfXyfdG

xToHf5I0Szd+HGxm5wJbtFKj6lnWQ2z73fR76GKb/e4SKSljvIsvfUjHlEFlaKcX

Y2XEKovsDPJsQuhX+KGnUnLRkL8JML5wFltym3ha86gPmXfjD3h6ChpMNK9B3Kzj

eVUZWI7ujN7zrEidmdYE7R0/NsMFzyBf6/CEwVhzZ/SuTfUfqC6qrPgWbuZ++kc2

VrYbbahe4C0bINxR2PFqnAoq8GPN0GiYlzLz0YkLTm8oOFcdXR1UmUPozeG1nOQn

q0xdD5tEWiiS0y4Jpghi

=n3he

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--G38RK6XNMV9KmgC8MOiU12tSc13Ut5cfq--

