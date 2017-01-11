Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PgBouncer
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: 201701-24
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 16:58
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-24
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: PgBouncer: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 11, 2017
     Bugs: #550124, #600184
       ID: 201701-24

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in PgBouncer, the worst of
which may allow an attacker to bypass authentication.

Background
==========

PgBouncer is a lightweight connection pooler for PostgreSQL.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-db/pgbouncer             < 1.7.2                    >= 1.7.2 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in PgBouncer. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker might send a specially crafted package possibly
resulting in a Denial of Service condition. Furthermore, a remote
attacker might bypass authentication in configurations using the
"auth_user" feature.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All PgBouncer users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/pgbouncer-1.7.2"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-4054
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4054
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-6817
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6817

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-24

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


