Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PgBouncer
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in PgBouncer
|ID:
|201701-24
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 16:58
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6817
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4054
Originalnachricht
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-24
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: PgBouncer: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 11, 2017
Bugs: #550124, #600184
ID: 201701-24
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in PgBouncer, the worst of
which may allow an attacker to bypass authentication.
Background
==========
PgBouncer is a lightweight connection pooler for PostgreSQL.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-db/pgbouncer < 1.7.2 >= 1.7.2
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in PgBouncer. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker might send a specially crafted package possibly
resulting in a Denial of Service condition. Furthermore, a remote
attacker might bypass authentication in configurations using the
"auth_user" feature.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All PgBouncer users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/pgbouncer-1.7.2"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-4054
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-4054
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-6817
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6817
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-24
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
