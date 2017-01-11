Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in phpBB

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-25

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: phpBB: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #538360

ID: 201701-25



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in phpBB, the worst of which

may allow remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML.



Background

==========



phpBB is an Open Source bulletin board package.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 www-apps/phpBB < 3.1.10 Vulnerable!

-------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Certain packages are still vulnerable. Users should migrate

to another package if one is available or wait for the

existing packages to be marked stable by their

architecture maintainers.



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in phpBB. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker may be able to change settings, inject arbitrary web

script or HTML, or conduct cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attacks.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



Gentoo Security support has been discontinued due to phpBB being

dropped to unstable. As such, we recommend that users unmerge phpBB:



# emerge --unmerge "www-apps/phpBB"



NOTE: Users could alternatively upgrade to

">=www-apps/phpBB-3.1.10",

however, these packages are not currently marked stable.



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-1431

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1431

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-1432

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1432



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-25



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





