Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in phpBB

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-25
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: phpBB: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 11, 2017
Bugs: #538360
ID: 201701-25
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in phpBB, the worst of which
may allow remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML.
Background
==========
phpBB is an Open Source bulletin board package.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 www-apps/phpBB < 3.1.10 Vulnerable!
-------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Certain packages are still vulnerable. Users should migrate
to another package if one is available or wait for the
existing packages to be marked stable by their
architecture maintainers.
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in phpBB. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker may be able to change settings, inject arbitrary web
script or HTML, or conduct cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attacks.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
Gentoo Security support has been discontinued due to phpBB being
dropped to unstable. As such, we recommend that users unmerge phpBB:
# emerge --unmerge "www-apps/phpBB"
NOTE: Users could alternatively upgrade to
">=www-apps/phpBB-3.1.10",
however, these packages are not currently marked stable.
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-1431
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1431
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-1432
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1432
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-25
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
