Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in phpBB
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in phpBB
ID: 201701-25
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 17:03
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1432
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1431

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--UaeeGn8cmpwWj8R1bxUGxJ4mb1SdFss6D
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="jnwpvR7Nt86FEnq5exQieC75a2ErOpGd0"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <6bdc1e57-141f-62ad-c40a-261a67e86b70@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-25 ] phpBB: Multiple vulnerabilities

--jnwpvR7Nt86FEnq5exQieC75a2ErOpGd0
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
 boundary="------------C118F9945781A01CF9D1D8D7"

This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------C118F9945781A01CF9D1D8D7
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-25
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: phpBB: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 11, 2017
     Bugs: #538360
       ID: 201701-25

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in phpBB, the worst of which
may allow remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML.

Background
==========

phpBB is an Open Source bulletin board package.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  www-apps/phpBB               < 3.1.10                 Vulnerable!
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     NOTE: Certain packages are still vulnerable. Users should migrate
           to another package if one is available or wait for the
           existing packages to be marked stable by their
           architecture maintainers.

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in phpBB. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker may be able to change settings, inject arbitrary web
script or HTML, or conduct cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attacks.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

Gentoo Security support has been discontinued due to phpBB being
dropped to unstable. As such, we recommend that users unmerge phpBB:

  # emerge --unmerge "www-apps/phpBB"

NOTE: Users could alternatively upgrade to
 ">=www-apps/phpBB-3.1.10",
however, these packages are not currently marked stable.

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-1431
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1431
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-1432
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-1432

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-25

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--------------C118F9945781A01CF9D1D8D7
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

<html>
  <head>

    <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
 charset=3Dutf=
-8">
  </head>
  <body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
    <p>
      <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
 charset=3Du=
tf-8">
    </p>
    <pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
 font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
 =
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-25
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           <a
 class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: phpBB: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 11, 2017
     Bugs: #538360
       ID: 201701-25

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in phpBB, the worst of which
may allow remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML.

Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

phpBB is an Open Source bulletin board package.

Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  www-apps/phpBB               &lt; 3.1.10                 Vulnerable!=

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     NOTE: Certain packages are still vulnerable. Users should migrate
           to another package if one is available or wait for the
           existing packages to be marked stable by their
           architecture maintainers.

Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in phpBB. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

A remote attacker may be able to change settings, inject arbitrary web
script or HTML, or conduct cross-site request forgery (CSRF) attacks.

Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Gentoo Security support has been discontinued due to phpBB being
dropped to unstable. As such, we recommend that users unmerge phpBB:

  # emerge --unmerge "www-apps/phpBB"

NOTE: Users could alternatively upgrade to
 "&gt;=3Dwww-apps/phpBB-3.1.10"=
,
however, these packages are not currently marked stable.

References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-1431
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-1431">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
15-1431</a>
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-1432
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-1432">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
15-1432</a>

Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201701-25">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-25</a>

Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
 href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.

License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
  </body>
</html>

--------------C118F9945781A01CF9D1D8D7--

--jnwpvR7Nt86FEnq5exQieC75a2ErOpGd0--

--UaeeGn8cmpwWj8R1bxUGxJ4mb1SdFss6D
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=pM4W
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--UaeeGn8cmpwWj8R1bxUGxJ4mb1SdFss6D--
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

6
Fe­do­ra wech­selt vom In­tel-Gra­fik­kar­ten­-T­rei­ber zu Ker­nel-Mo­des­et­ting

0
Apa­che Beam und Eagle wer­den Top­le­vel-Pro­jek­te

0
Ani­ma­ti­ons­-Soft­ware Syn­fig Stu­dio 1.2.0 mit neuer Ren­der-En­gi­ne

3
»Ci­vi­liza­t­i­on VI« für Linux be­stä­tigt

5
Di­gi­kam 5.4.0 ver­bes­sert Vi­deo-Un­ter­stüt­zung

5
In­ner­sour­ce: Open-Sour­ce-P­rin­zi­pi­en für die in­ter­ne Ent­wick­lung

13
Min-Brow­ser macht sei­nem Namen alle Ehre

0
FSFE legt Jah­res­be­richt 2016 vor

0
KaOS 2017.01 frischt Um­ge­bung auf

3
Irssi 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung