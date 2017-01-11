|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-26
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: BIND: Denial of Service
Date: January 11, 2017
Bugs: #598750
ID: 201701-26
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in BIND might allow remote attackers to cause a Denial
of Service condition.
Background
==========
BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is a Name Server.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-dns/bind < 9.10.4_p4 >= 9.10.4_p4
Description
===========
A defect in BIND's handling of responses containing a DNAME answer can
cause a resolver to exit after encountering an assertion failure in
db.c or resolver.c.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could send a specially crafted DNS request to the
BIND resolver possibly resulting in a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All BIND users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-dns/bind-9.10.4_p4"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-8864
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8864
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-26
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|