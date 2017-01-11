Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in BIND
ID: 201701-26
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 17:05
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8864

Originalnachricht

 
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-26 ] BIND: Denial of Service

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-26
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: BIND: Denial of Service
     Date: January 11, 2017
     Bugs: #598750
       ID: 201701-26

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in BIND might allow remote attackers to cause a Denial
of Service condition.

Background
==========

BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is a Name Server.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-dns/bind               < 9.10.4_p4              >= 9.10.4_p4 

Description
===========

A defect in BIND's handling of responses containing a DNAME answer can
cause a resolver to exit after encountering an assertion failure in
db.c or resolver.c.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could send a specially crafted DNS request to the
BIND resolver possibly resulting in a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All BIND users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-dns/bind-9.10.4_p4"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-8864
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8864

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-26

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


