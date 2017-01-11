Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-26

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: BIND: Denial of Service

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #598750

ID: 201701-26



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in BIND might allow remote attackers to cause a Denial

of Service condition.



Background

==========



BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is a Name Server.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-dns/bind < 9.10.4_p4 >= 9.10.4_p4



Description

===========



A defect in BIND's handling of responses containing a DNAME answer can

cause a resolver to exit after encountering an assertion failure in

db.c or resolver.c.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could send a specially crafted DNS request to the

BIND resolver possibly resulting in a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All BIND users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-dns/bind-9.10.4_p4"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-8864

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8864



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-26



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--iqq8twRsPKmSXqUnfiXlVxUU6FWEgFpil--

