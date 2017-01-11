Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in 7-zip
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in 7-zip
ID: 201701-27
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 17:06
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2335
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2334

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-27
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: 7-Zip: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 11, 2017
     Bugs: #582832
       ID: 201701-27

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in 7-Zip, the worst of which
may allow execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

7-Zip is an open-source file archiver, an application used primarily to
compress files. 7-Zip uses its own 7z archive format, but can read and
write several other archive formats.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-arch/p7zip              < 16.02-r1               >= 16.02-r1 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in 7-Zip. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted
archive file possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All 7-Zip users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-arch/p7zip-16.02-r1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2334
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2334
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2335
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2335

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-27

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


