Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in 7-zip

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--JA4gfdToXPqrdaUipv7hirExE5JAsl7US

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="se8w7n7B4HeWkkWAHaVnSDIOaENVTxWsH"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <4bcecd08-2174-9dc6-0782-76ed6a4ee61a@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-27 ] 7-Zip: Multiple vulnerabilities



--se8w7n7B4HeWkkWAHaVnSDIOaENVTxWsH

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------E8321505CFF5C6CFA689E558"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------E8321505CFF5C6CFA689E558

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-27

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: 7-Zip: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #582832

ID: 201701-27



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in 7-Zip, the worst of which

may allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



7-Zip is an open-source file archiver, an application used primarily to

compress files. 7-Zip uses its own 7z archive format, but can read and

write several other archive formats.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-arch/p7zip < 16.02-r1 >= 16.02-r1



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in 7-Zip. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted

archive file possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All 7-Zip users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-arch/p7zip-16.02-r1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2334

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2334

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2335

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2335



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-27



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------E8321505CFF5C6CFA689E558

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-27

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: 7-Zip: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #582832

ID: 201701-27



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in 7-Zip, the worst of which

may allow execution of arbitrary code.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



7-Zip is an open-source file archiver, an application used primarily to

compress files. 7-Zip uses its own 7z archive format, but can read and

write several other archive formats.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-arch/p7zip < 16.02-r1 >=3D

16.0=

2-r1=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in 7-Zip. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted

archive file possibly resulting in execution of arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process or a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All 7-Zip users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Dapp-arch/p7zip-16.02-r1"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-2334

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-2334">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-2334</a>

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2335

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-2335">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-2335</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201701-27">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-27</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------E8321505CFF5C6CFA689E558--



--se8w7n7B4HeWkkWAHaVnSDIOaENVTxWsH--



--JA4gfdToXPqrdaUipv7hirExE5JAsl7US

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYdiT9XxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/8m8P/jlk2DZ2LENheMYSzk7FgXm3

l4UAcFCS5YESv7mA41wYJonBRjdTlio03DPPC4eA2rehUCFvWUOwOz113pRs+JqS

C5bSdJxKOS4hRMZ8pzo7xR8P5Z436vvZLd7kdQMzkAhvLrTFD9XB22jtCF747SoV

V3GoIErclZgt0fO6GD1CNWQxNzvMVxxAR711Mym3cqubfrICNr0nvZhUW+HCR85A

KcVlo7dQZqwcULMiNKgSkaw6xTxn157UUCO08HmafouMi9Py7y5s7HQiTMVkCUQw

0W9pupfM8CblKHzQw+Qhkfurz4Ql3GmO5GqYuuHgI9zmkuuqtdR9yG0w6JE9KZBC

rRoi79LLe3tWWyxMaThbnEazUadWX3TQ10bEMx98va/fOdbVKTwk8IYpsIcudUBa

CeKS9WDl7CCIrl4wysFAoHagl7URPT2tbZSEh5WKrG4VAbA4ovL4dY30VKB/Jb+R

ShrtAbA7+NBJVISAyyMzrD1GciqfAGJ07kNEPIMdx4OHQ4nMNAhCGzw4XEdUbtm/

doS522YHtZxXp5KZGAuZ8dwEXeSGMafrNBYnyg2J6wRaV657404fnaXaoJMfqCbZ

iY29rYndS4eO4SSMvam3QQHk+4MtEwivu82ovjigdfYWgSUs0iyc2N8+PybwMvv0

NibVMkjtRZIjTL8Rbjed

=6GxC

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--JA4gfdToXPqrdaUipv7hirExE5JAsl7US--

