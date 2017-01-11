|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in c-ares
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in c-ares
|ID:
|201701-28
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 17:07
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5180
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-28
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: c-ares: Heap-based buffer overflow
Date: January 11, 2017
Bugs: #595536
ID: 201701-28
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A heap-based buffer overflow in c-ares might allow remote attackers to
cause a Denial of Service condition.
Background
==========
c-ares is a C library for asynchronous DNS requests (including name
resolves).
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-dns/c-ares < 1.12.0 >= 1.12.0
Description
===========
A hostname with an escaped trailing dot (such as "hello\\.") would have
its size calculated incorrectly leading to a single byte written beyond
the end of a buffer on the heap.
Impact
======
A remote attacker, able to provide a specially crafted hostname to an
application using c-ares, could potentially cause a Denial of Service
condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All c-ares users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-dns/c-ares-1.12.0"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5180
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5180
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-28
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|