Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in c-ares

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--RXPaS7j2IdcmW36k1glC3518maxirRETc

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="HAtPIqDa98H1pKA8FBseo4J6wT3ebgcl7"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <52c96a31-5741-103d-1328-19204d2b7da7@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-28 ] c-ares: Heap-based buffer overflow



--HAtPIqDa98H1pKA8FBseo4J6wT3ebgcl7

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------13FC790878C756DB49CE1B5B"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------13FC790878C756DB49CE1B5B

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-28

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: c-ares: Heap-based buffer overflow

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #595536

ID: 201701-28



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A heap-based buffer overflow in c-ares might allow remote attackers to

cause a Denial of Service condition.



Background

==========



c-ares is a C library for asynchronous DNS requests (including name

resolves).



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-dns/c-ares < 1.12.0 >= 1.12.0



Description

===========



A hostname with an escaped trailing dot (such as "hello\\.") would have

its size calculated incorrectly leading to a single byte written beyond

the end of a buffer on the heap.



Impact

======



A remote attacker, able to provide a specially crafted hostname to an

application using c-ares, could potentially cause a Denial of Service

condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All c-ares users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-dns/c-ares-1.12.0"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5180

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5180



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-28



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------13FC790878C756DB49CE1B5B

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-28

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: c-ares: Heap-based buffer overflow

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #595536

ID: 201701-28



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A heap-based buffer overflow in c-ares might allow remote attackers to

cause a Denial of Service condition.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



c-ares is a C library for asynchronous DNS requests (including name

resolves).



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-dns/c-ares < 1.12.0 >=3D

1.=

12.0=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A hostname with an escaped trailing dot (such as "hello\\.") would have

its size calculated incorrectly leading to a single byte written beyond

the end of a buffer on the heap.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker, able to provide a specially crafted hostname to an

application using c-ares, could potentially cause a Denial of Service

condition.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All c-ares users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Dnet-dns/c-ares-1.12.0"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5180

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-5180">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-5180</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201701-28">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-28</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------13FC790878C756DB49CE1B5B--



--HAtPIqDa98H1pKA8FBseo4J6wT3ebgcl7--



--RXPaS7j2IdcmW36k1glC3518maxirRETc

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYdiVZXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/2/AP/0pSBozlMiR+S3SUzt4BrRd9

w8s9W/RFdeJl9Zgoo3n7cgJeyq0STPRYkz+xObt6XNkklVzMfhNCDLyFLxy+Juvj

JcAhC1LV6XLpkhY0Fdhz6hUiR9VIb0vAXgMnylwkpV0AphT2M4d7fqFRdJPLWkbO

CFK5sc+z+FhqLauZPVfX+fj/LIcbHN5lgsyHVuwglGdpbMTeuMH97CsngrLB3dCf

7Uqb0BnbQJ85v8AYeerEeG0dSHE1EAY0bGj095MqjZmXj9ZoXIqgGfymkffYVMhK

L5OmV3Vh0EDfIY7LEoO6RCNTK+w9Biy9MC/ZCDexWQ9Ugc/51ruQHvvM10sWH0jY

5++YsquGAaXJeIC7YuVKFOsoo6xtAXyhYygLOrad/32WHCCMOfI8Hv8TP77QZVHl

hB9mB4Iojv5hsRyZqGM9iwM1BNQKlGYT2YzLgvzwdT9dEfhxd6qNiWNkupiAouNp

nh9ClNNKiRs43vX4D9xA/0dxEbmypiKLvYQ/EQTuMejVYWEhpkv8Lhtn8IMFEqjJ

A3hp1Ogtv1vL/2wEE/A8HFV3tzM6z7WSU6SDhy1UHWV5coQRf31oHZHI2CZNMImz

CP5ZyVMhxkN7/v7gd/DeYYqaPxTU6zRzLn5QYoyRc2Q/mdT+wMJdF66cCJ9Qviia

6tHu8K2vAv3jfK8wUOs1

=XT/m

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--RXPaS7j2IdcmW36k1glC3518maxirRETc--

