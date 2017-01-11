Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in vzctl

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-30

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: vzctl: Security bypass

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #560522

ID: 201701-30



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in vzctl might allow attackers to gain control over

ploop containers.



Background

==========



vzctl is a set of control tools for the OpenVZ server virtualization

solution.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-cluster/vzctl < 4.9.4 >= 4.9.4



Description

===========



It was discovered that vzctl determined the virtual environment (VE)

layout based on the presence of root.hdd/DiskDescriptor.xml in the VE

private directory. This allows local simfs container (CT) root users

to change the root password for arbitrary ploop containers. This is

demonstrated by a symlink attack on the ploop container root.hdd file

which can then be used to access a control panel.



Impact

======



An attacker with root privileges, in a simfs-based container, could

gain control over ploop-based containers.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All vzctl users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-cluster/vzctl-4.9.4"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-6927

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6927



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-30



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





