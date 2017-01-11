|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in vzctl
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in vzctl
|ID:
|201701-30
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 17:09
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6927
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-30
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: vzctl: Security bypass
Date: January 11, 2017
Bugs: #560522
ID: 201701-30
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in vzctl might allow attackers to gain control over
ploop containers.
Background
==========
vzctl is a set of control tools for the OpenVZ server virtualization
solution.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sys-cluster/vzctl < 4.9.4 >= 4.9.4
Description
===========
It was discovered that vzctl determined the virtual environment (VE)
layout based on the presence of root.hdd/DiskDescriptor.xml in the VE
private directory. This allows local simfs container (CT) root users
to change the root password for arbitrary ploop containers. This is
demonstrated by a symlink attack on the ploop container root.hdd file
which can then be used to access a control panel.
Impact
======
An attacker with root privileges, in a simfs-based container, could
gain control over ploop-based containers.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All vzctl users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-cluster/vzctl-4.9.4"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-6927
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6927
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-30
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|