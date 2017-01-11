|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in gVim und vim
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in gVim und vim
|ID:
|201701-29
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 17:10
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1248
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-29
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Vim, gVim: Remote execution of arbitrary code
Date: January 11, 2017
Bugs: #600650
ID: 201701-29
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability has been found in Vim and gVim concerning how certain
modeline options are treated.
Background
==========
Vim is an efficient, highly configurable improved version of the
classic 'vi' text editor. gVim is the GUI version of Vim.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-editors/vim < 8.0.0106 >= 8.0.0106
2 app-editors/gvim < 8.0.0106 >= 8.0.0106
-------------------------------------------------------------------
2 affected packages
Description
===========
Vim and gVim do not properly validate values for the 'filetype',
'syntax', and 'keymap' options.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted file
using Vim/gVim with certain modeline options enabled possibly resulting
in execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the process.
Workaround
==========
Disabling modeline support in .vimrc by adding "set nomodeline" will
prevent exploitation of this flaw. By default, modeline is enabled for
ordinary users but disabled for root.
Resolution
==========
All Vim users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-editors/vim-8.0.0106"
All gVim users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-editors/gvim-8.0.0106"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-1248
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1248
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-29
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|