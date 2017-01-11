Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in gVim und vim

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--ijc0R89T3XWc8wflWc1HLV7Qk5x6H2a6g

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="KJJR5iKFItlsLo1QTpMotP6om7n3D7lmp"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <7c5345d3-1fef-f8f1-96dc-547fafb1e605@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-29 ] Vim, gVim: Remote execution of arbitrary code



--KJJR5iKFItlsLo1QTpMotP6om7n3D7lmp

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------7FB8FCCD2E9116C2DDD3B391"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------7FB8FCCD2E9116C2DDD3B391

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-29

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Vim, gVim: Remote execution of arbitrary code

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #600650

ID: 201701-29



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability has been found in Vim and gVim concerning how certain

modeline options are treated.



Background

==========



Vim is an efficient, highly configurable improved version of the

classic 'vi' text editor. gVim is the GUI version of Vim.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-editors/vim < 8.0.0106 >= 8.0.0106

2 app-editors/gvim < 8.0.0106 >= 8.0.0106

-------------------------------------------------------------------

2 affected packages



Description

===========



Vim and gVim do not properly validate values for the 'filetype',

'syntax', and 'keymap' options.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted file

using Vim/gVim with certain modeline options enabled possibly resulting

in execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the process.



Workaround

==========



Disabling modeline support in .vimrc by adding "set nomodeline" will

prevent exploitation of this flaw. By default, modeline is enabled for

ordinary users but disabled for root.



Resolution

==========



All Vim users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-editors/vim-8.0.0106"



All gVim users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-editors/gvim-8.0.0106"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-1248

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1248



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-29



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------7FB8FCCD2E9116C2DDD3B391

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-29

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Vim, gVim: Remote execution of arbitrary code

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #600650

ID: 201701-29



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A vulnerability has been found in Vim and gVim concerning how certain

modeline options are treated.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Vim is an efficient, highly configurable improved version of the

classic 'vi' text editor. gVim is the GUI version of Vim.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-editors/vim < 8.0.0106 >=3D

8.0.=

0106=20

2 app-editors/gvim < 8.0.0106 >=3D

8.0.=

0106=20

-------------------------------------------------------------------

2 affected packages



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Vim and gVim do not properly validate values for the 'filetype',

'syntax', and 'keymap' options.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted file

using Vim/gVim with certain modeline options enabled possibly resulting

in execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the process.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Disabling modeline support in .vimrc by adding "set nomodeline" will

prevent exploitation of this flaw. By default, modeline is enabled for

ordinary users but disabled for root.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All Vim users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Dapp-editors/vim-8.0.0106"



All gVim users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Dapp-editors/gvim-8.0.0106"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-1248

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-1248">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-1248</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201701-29">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-29</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------7FB8FCCD2E9116C2DDD3B391--



--KJJR5iKFItlsLo1QTpMotP6om7n3D7lmp--



--ijc0R89T3XWc8wflWc1HLV7Qk5x6H2a6g

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYdiYzXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/QREP/2uuUXRx811EKGS64w2HxNdh

bkLZ7FwfPMmQfpWn3RP9FxWgwJtn5/OJ5GnxDV3RprxfdwEDgePGE6W8OAP/dIv8

fnf3jMtHHBGDrR4bnvd77v3L/71DOYk+IBs7SEaHm2OvAmPt9M30AxxLqFiOAXAI

ozsrlTlIFt9jhD8zpTGBlUMs1C+NH5+acbOciLLRl8bJs2nfwfV2c79OGxXLvx8x

kCD5WwjvWWJKiEN0p3abTZFgOJAaOWaMcY8n3+JnRNPTK10pVkWOeYPWIzOOztoF

3yhdWPN4UB/l5z1myrvbvsj3lVbwt+P+bGBaP6n2uGta9WE3lzJbqkOu2OsYXy6/

Y2wxNyZ8yXlrQAnY0ci02dJYYlmpIrnsn/aqIhKTxxh8bg+FwXyQTwTF/Pc8ZyO4

HzAUqtbCBc1HUegxByxqaeGZt1ASkXSONTp6HpyP+8s1KjWGjqDDBgJ+1NsP9Arv

uBGFF59cwDuuehcKORgBWcG6FTZ0qSulOsjqcehXViHqUG24MJ05Ll4aa37R44eD

0k1notIQWqz9BLs5oxaN2rpWaDBTief86Lh2WSIO8hrYb7aAYj0J4gvd5i7H/y5n

Ty2fvqcB1Qv9wWa9fqkAmIEvaWfFEER9m58M+lb2eBRGtdXSFvq+y6mj8Np9wURG

i7bw/XGd++n7BkHrsCO0

=7yLR

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--ijc0R89T3XWc8wflWc1HLV7Qk5x6H2a6g--

