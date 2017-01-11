Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in gVim und vim
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in gVim und vim
ID: 201701-29
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 17:10
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1248

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--ijc0R89T3XWc8wflWc1HLV7Qk5x6H2a6g
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="KJJR5iKFItlsLo1QTpMotP6om7n3D7lmp"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <7c5345d3-1fef-f8f1-96dc-547fafb1e605@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-29 ] Vim, gVim: Remote execution of arbitrary code

--KJJR5iKFItlsLo1QTpMotP6om7n3D7lmp
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
 boundary="------------7FB8FCCD2E9116C2DDD3B391"

This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------7FB8FCCD2E9116C2DDD3B391
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-29
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Vim, gVim: Remote execution of arbitrary code
     Date: January 11, 2017
     Bugs: #600650
       ID: 201701-29

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability has been found in Vim and gVim concerning how certain
modeline options are treated.

Background
==========

Vim is an efficient, highly configurable improved version of the
classic 'vi' text editor. gVim is the GUI version of Vim.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-editors/vim             < 8.0.0106               >= 8.0.0106 
  2  app-editors/gvim            < 8.0.0106               >= 8.0.0106 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     2 affected packages

Description
===========

Vim and gVim do not properly validate values for the 'filetype',
'syntax', and 'keymap' options.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted file
using Vim/gVim with certain modeline options enabled possibly resulting
in execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the process.

Workaround
==========

Disabling modeline support in .vimrc by adding "set nomodeline" will
prevent exploitation of this flaw. By default, modeline is enabled for
ordinary users but disabled for root.

Resolution
==========

All Vim users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-editors/vim-8.0.0106"

All gVim users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=app-editors/gvim-8.0.0106"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-1248
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1248

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-29

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--------------7FB8FCCD2E9116C2DDD3B391
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

<html>
  <head>

    <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
 charset=3Dutf=
-8">
  </head>
  <body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
    <p>
      <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
 charset=3Du=
tf-8">
    </p>
    <pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
 font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
 =
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-29
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           <a
 class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Vim, gVim: Remote execution of arbitrary code
     Date: January 11, 2017
     Bugs: #600650
       ID: 201701-29

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

A vulnerability has been found in Vim and gVim concerning how certain
modeline options are treated.

Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Vim is an efficient, highly configurable improved version of the
classic 'vi' text editor. gVim is the GUI version of Vim.

Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-editors/vim             &lt; 8.0.0106               &gt;=3D
 8.0.=
0106=20
  2  app-editors/gvim            &lt; 8.0.0106               &gt;=3D
 8.0.=
0106=20
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     2 affected packages

Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Vim and gVim do not properly validate values for the 'filetype',
'syntax', and 'keymap' options.

Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

A remote attacker could entice a user to open a specially crafted file
using Vim/gVim with certain modeline options enabled possibly resulting
in execution of arbitrary code with the privileges of the process.

Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Disabling modeline support in .vimrc by adding "set nomodeline" will
prevent exploitation of this flaw. By default, modeline is enabled for
ordinary users but disabled for root.

Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

All Vim users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 "&gt;=3Dapp-editors/vim-8.0.0106"

All gVim users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 "&gt;=3Dapp-editors/gvim-8.0.0106"

References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-1248
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-1248">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
16-1248</a>

Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201701-29">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-29</a>

Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
 href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.

License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
  </body>
</html>

--------------7FB8FCCD2E9116C2DDD3B391--

--KJJR5iKFItlsLo1QTpMotP6om7n3D7lmp--

--ijc0R89T3XWc8wflWc1HLV7Qk5x6H2a6g
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=7yLR
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--ijc0R89T3XWc8wflWc1HLV7Qk5x6H2a6g--
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

6
Fe­do­ra wech­selt vom In­tel-Gra­fik­kar­ten­-T­rei­ber zu Ker­nel-Mo­des­et­ting

0
Apa­che Beam und Eagle wer­den Top­le­vel-Pro­jek­te

0
Ani­ma­ti­ons­-Soft­ware Syn­fig Stu­dio 1.2.0 mit neuer Ren­der-En­gi­ne

3
»Ci­vi­liza­t­i­on VI« für Linux be­stä­tigt

5
Di­gi­kam 5.4.0 ver­bes­sert Vi­deo-Un­ter­stüt­zung

5
In­ner­sour­ce: Open-Sour­ce-P­rin­zi­pi­en für die in­ter­ne Ent­wick­lung

13
Min-Brow­ser macht sei­nem Namen alle Ehre

0
FSFE legt Jah­res­be­richt 2016 vor

0
KaOS 2017.01 frischt Um­ge­bung auf

3
Irssi 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung